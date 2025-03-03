Business by Jeroslyn JoVonn Tabitha Brown To Uplift Small Businesses As Clover’s First Chief Empowerment Officer Tabitha Brown will advocate for the vital role of small businesses as Clover's first CEO—chief empowerment officer.







Tabitha Brown’s gift for inspiring others with her uplifting messages and affirmations has led to her becoming Clover’s first-ever chief empower officer.

The all-in-one point-of-sale solutions company has named Brown as its newest partner, aligning with its mission to provide small businesses with the access, support, and inspiration they need to succeed.

As Chief Empowerment Officer, the Emmy-winning actress, TV personality, and entrepreneur will leverage her signature blend of motivation, perseverance, and boundless energy to support small businesses and help combat the 50% failure rate within their first five years.

“Small businesses are my passion. The equity in helping them is the joy you bring to someone’s household and community,” Brown said in a press release. “My goal is to always uplift and empower small businesses and encourage others to do the same in their communities. I’m overjoyed to work with Clover to do my part.”

Brown has used social media to share candid insights into her journey from small business owner to acclaimed host, actress, and entrepreneur with major retail partnerships. With Clover, the kitchenware connoisseur will amplify the voices of small business owners, advocate on their behalf, foster meaningful connections, and create life-changing opportunities.

“Ok Small Businesses get ready for some amazing announcements thru out the year!” Brown wrote in an Instagram announcement.

She will also serve as a bridge between Clover’s leadership team and the communities it serves while encouraging the company’s global team and efforts to champion small business growth.

“Tabitha brings an invaluable perspective on the lived experiences of small business owners, understanding their struggles and giving voice to their dreams and ambitions in a way that only few can,” said Shannon Watkins, chief brand, marketing & communications officer, Fiserv. “We’re honored to help bring her wisdom and authenticity to small businesses across the globe. Because, when we lift small businesses, we lift communities and can change the world.”

Through this partnership, Clover and Tabitha Brown aim to harness commerce as a force for good, equipping entrepreneurs with the tools and support they need to create meaningful impact.

RELATED CONTENT: EXCLUSIVE: On Set of ‘The Shop Uninterrupted’ For the Latest Episode Starring Babyface, Tabitha Brown, Teyana Taylor & More