Takeoff Will Have His Funeral Sendoff at State Farm Arena in Atlanta

Takeoff
INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: Rapper Takeoff of the hip hip group Migos performs on the Sahara stage during week 1, day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 15, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella )

The current home of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks will also serve as the homegoing for Migos‘ slain group member, Takeoff.

According to TMZ, the funeral for Takeoff, born Kirshnik Ball, will take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The stadium holds more than 20,000 people and this should be enough room for the large crowd anticipated to send off the murdered rapper.

The program is scheduled to happen on Friday, Nov. 11, with service expected to start at 1 p.m. Rev. Jesse Cuney III of New Mercies Christian Church will be officiating and delivering the eulogy. The rapper has been a member of New Mercies Christian Church since he was a child.

Rev. Curney said in a written statement, “I was really sad to hear the news. Kirshnick has been a faithful member since he was ten years old. He and his family were active and avid supporters of the church and the community as a whole.”
The city of Atlanta and the world of hip-hop have been mourning the senseless death. According to TMZ, he died after being shot at a bowling alley  in Houston. The popular hip-hop artist was there with his uncle, Quavo, nee Quavious Keyate Marshall. They were two-thirds out of the influential hip-hop trio, Migos and were in Houston celebrating the birthday of Jas Prince, the son of Houston hip-hop luminary, J. Prince.
An autopsy revealed that Takeoff died from gunshot wounds to his head and torso, WSB-TV reported. The Houston County Coroner’s office also found bullets in his arm. Takeoff’s death was ruled a homicide.

Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner said his department “will find who is responsible,” and is requesting assistance from the community to help find the gunman, Fox News reported. Two other people were reportedly shot during the attack, including Quavo’s assistant, Joshua “Wash” Washington.

