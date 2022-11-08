Takeoff Will Have His Funeral Sendoff at State Farm Arena in Atlanta

The current home of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks will also serve as the homegoing for Migos‘ slain group member, Takeoff.
According to TMZ, the funeral for Takeoff, born Kirshnik Ball, will take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The stadium holds more than 20,000 people and this should be enough room for the large crowd anticipated to send off the murdered rapper.
The program is scheduled to happen on Friday, Nov. 11, with service expected to start at 1 p.m. Rev. Jesse Cuney III of New Mercies Christian Church will be officiating and delivering the eulogy. The rapper has been a member of New Mercies Christian Church since he was a child.
Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner said his department “will find who is responsible,” and is requesting assistance from the community to help find the gunman, Fox News reported. Two other people were reportedly shot during the attack, including Quavo’s assistant, Joshua “Wash” Washington.