Video Shows Ta’Kiya Young In Store Before Fatal Police Shooting

The police shooting of Ta’Kiya Young has garnered national attention in the recent weeks. Now the case has a new update. Additional video footage of what occurred prior to the Aug.24 shooting was released by the Columbus, Ohio, suburb of Blendon Township where the incident occurred.

The video released show the pregnant woman inside a local Kroger as she placed several bottles of alcohol in her bag. Young appeared to wait in line for a few moments before leaving the store with two other women, setting off the alarms in the process, as confirmed by WOSU.

In response to the assumed theft, police stopped Young after she left the property in her black Lexus sedan. As reported before on Black Enterprise, Young was shot through her windshield after trying to drive away from the location where she was stopped. Young, 21, and her unborn child later died at a nearby hospital.

However, recent development depicted in the video is not in alignment with what the Young family’s lawyers believed happened, according to a statement from the attorneys. While their lawyer claimed Young’s innocence, stating that she never left the store with the bottles on her person, the footage now seems to show otherwise. In addition to the new revelation regarding the theft, body-cam video also shows that the police on the scene provided first aid to Young after one of the officers shot her.

The Chief of Police John Belford released a statement after the controversy sparked by the unveiling of the footage.

“This was a tragic situation for everyone,” expressed Belford. “We recognize that these videos will create more discussion and even anger by people who have passionate feelings for or against the officer’s actions. But we’re simply complying with our promise of transparency and our obligation to release public records as required by state law.”

The family’s lawyer, Sean Walton, has not responded to comments since the updated evidence.

