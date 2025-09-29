HBCU by Jeroslyn JoVonn FAMU President Apologizes To ASU Over ‘Inappropriate And Offensive’ Comment Against Honey Beez The halftime comment caused a stir on social media and angered ASU president Dr. Quinton T. Ross.







Florida A&M University’s new president, Marva Johnson, is doing some damage control due to “inappropriate and offensive” announcer comments made at half time of last weekend’s football game.

During the Sept. 27 matchup between FAMU and Alabama State at Bragg Memorial Stadium, ASU’s Honey Beez—the university’s celebrated plus-sized dance team—was subjected to an offensive comment from a FAMU announcer, the Sacramento Bee reports.

As the Honey Beez exited the field after their performance, a Florida A&M public address announcer referred to them as “the new face of Ozempic.”

After ASU President Dr. Quinton T. Ross spoke out to condemn the “absolutely unacceptable” remark, Johnson publicly apologized to the fellow HBCU.

“During the halftime of the Florida A&M University vs. Alabama State University football game, an inappropriate and offensive remark was made by a Marching 100 announcer,” Johnson said in a statement. “On behalf of Florida A&M University, I extend my deepest and sincerest apologies to the Honey Beez, the Mighty Marching Hornets, President Quinton Ross, and the entire Alabama State University community.”

The remark clearly shocked the crowd. The outrage quickly spread across social media, sparking backlash within the HBCU community.

So FAMU announcer decided to disrespect the Honeybeez, the dance team of Alabama State University Marching Hornets calling them “the new face of ozempic” at yesterday’s FAMU vs ASU football game.



Not only is this dehumanizing, it is fatphobic asf. pic.twitter.com/5lvJA8HTVe — Je'lon Alexander, M.A. (@JelonAlexander) September 28, 2025

”Not only is this dehumanizing, it is fatphobic asf,” one X user tweeted.

Others demanded to know if the announcer had been fired, calling the comment “disgusting.” Johnson echoed the disappointment, condemning the “thoughtless” remark that sought to diminish the Honey Beez’s legacy.

”The Honey Beez represent discipline, school pride, and their performance tradition is respected across the nation,” Johnson said. ”To have their dedication and artistry diminished by a thoughtless comment does not reflect the values or the respect we hold for our colleagues at Alabama State University or for the broader HBCU community.”

Ross, in a statement, said that “while we recognize the spirit of competition, there is no place for disparaging or demeaning remarks directed at our scholars.”

Ross later met with Johnson and the Southwestern Athletic Conference commissioner to express his displeasure over the “short-sighted” remarks. Both acknowledged his concerns. FAMU added that it is taking steps to “ensure accountability” and prevent similar incidents.

