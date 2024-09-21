News by Mary Spiller Woman, 32, Sentenced To 23 Years To Life In Prison For Murder Of Cleveland State Professor Terreionna Paschal plead guilty to the murder of Todd Morgan.







A 32-year-old woman named Terreionna Paschal has been sentenced after pleading guilty to killing Cleveland State University professor Todd Morgan in his Hudson home in 2023. During the Akron, Ohio, hearing on Sept. 19, a judge ordered Paschal to 23 years to life in prison.

The judge spoke directly to the victim’s family present at the sentencing hearing before delivering the verdict. The judge said, “There’s nothing that the court can do to make this better, to make this okay, to make this any easier. I will say that the avoidance of a trial is a benefit to everyone because it is an extremely traumatic experience for everyone involved. There would be images and things that you would have to see that you could never unsee.

“And so I appreciate Miss Paschal for taking responsibility for this and making it so that the family does not have to go through any additional trauma based on the actions that occurred back in April of 2023.”

Paschal added, “To his [Morgan’s] family, I’m very sorry and hope that one day you can find it in your hearts to forgive me.”

On April 19, 2023, university professor Todd Morgan was found dead following a welfare check by authorities in his home. Reporting officers stated that Morgan had multiple gunshot wounds to his head and torso.

Computer records indicated that Paschal was active on dating sites and apps, where she met Morgan. On April 18, 2023, the day before her ill-fated trip to Hudson, records show that Paschal searched online for Morgan’s profile and images of his house, Fox 8 reported.

“They mutually agreed to meet, and he let her into the house, with no reason to suspect anything would go wrong during their first in-person encounter,” said Summit County Prosecutor Elliot Kolkovich.

It was determined to be an isolated incident at the time and Paschal was arrested in connection to the murder soon after. She was indicted by a Summit County grand jury on one count of aggravated murder with a gun specification, three counts of murder, one count of tampering with evidence, one count of aggravated robbery, one count of misdemeanor theft, and one count of attempted theft.

At the sentencing hearing, several family members of Morgan took the stand to give victim impact statements, including his mother, who delivered an over 10-minute impact statement. Todd Morgan worked at Cleveland State University as an assistant professor in the Department of Management at the Monte Ahuja College of Business, and he loved touching others through his work in education, his mother said,.

“I would like to say I hope you burn in hell, but I can’t because I’m a Christian,” she stated at one point. “I serve a God of love and a God of justice. I know that it is not God’s will for anyone — not even you. What he wants is that you truly repent for this evil act you have committed. I sincerely hope you will find true forgiveness, and only Jesus gives it when we ask,” Morgan’s mother said, addressing Paschal directly.

She concluded, “This is the only way you will ever be truly free. Todd deserves to know what really happened that day. If you ever find the courage to tell the truth, I would like to hear it from you. His children would like to hear it, I’m sure, someday when they’re adults. And his family would like to know. May God help you, Miss Paschal. I hope, in all of those dark moments where you’ll be sitting, that you will find and seek him.”

RELATED CONTENT: Beloved High School Teacher Killed In Apparent Murder-Suicide