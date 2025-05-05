Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Talladega College, Alabama’s Oldest HBCU, Names New President Willie L. Todd Jr. currently serves as president of Denmark Technical College in South Carolina







Talladega College, the oldest HBCU in Alabama, named Willie L. Todd Jr. as its 22nd president on Saturday, May 3, according to AL.com.

Todd replaces interim President Walter Kimbrough, who took over in July 2024 after Gregory J. Vincent retired.

Previously, Todd served as the president and chief executive officer of Denmark Technical College in South Carolina. Originally from West Point, Georgia, Todd earned his Ph.D. in English from Georgia State University and has 32 years of professional experience.

“His experience and dedication will be invaluable as we navigate the next chapter of Talladega College’s rich history and continue on our path forward to build back better and stronger,” said Rica Lewis-Payton, chair of the board of trustees. “I look forward to working with President Todd, and I believe that he is equipped with the skills and experiences to help the college achieve its goals.”

Todd officially begins his tenure on July 1. The Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. member also highlighted the resilient legacy of his newest school while stressing his idea of what the school can become.

“This institution was founded in defiance of limitation and in pursuit of possibility,” explained Todd, who graduated from Albany State University. “That legacy calls us to lead with boldness and integrity. As a proud product of an HBCU and a lifelong servant of these sacred institutions, I believe the time has come to reimagine liberal arts education as a dynamic force for the future.”

Todd’s time at Denmark Tech makes him an optimal candidate for the position. Since beginning the role in 2020, his leadership saw an 870% increase in fundraising, a 400% increase in scholarship offerings, and a 54% increase in enrollment.

With over $32 million raised in five years, the school also saw its probationary notice given by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools-Commission on Colleges removed within a year, Talladega College said in a news release.

“Infused with his passion for advancing Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Todd reimagined DTC’s future through a bold vision, compassion, creative problem-solving, and a student-centered approach that expanded student leadership while building a culture of care,” the colleg added.

The South Carolina Association of Technical College Commissioners named Todd the 2022 CEO/President of the Year. He also became the first president of DTC to lead the Presidents’ Council for the South Carolina Technical College System.

Todd also served in leadership roles at multiple HBCUs, including Wiley University and Norfolk State.

Now, Todd will embark to “forge a culture of true collaboration, grounded in shared vision and mutual respect, with the Board of Trustees, administration, students, faculty, staff, alumni, and the greater Talladega College community.”

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Cherry-Picked’ Performance: Usher Alters Show In Abu Dhabi. Y’all Know Why!