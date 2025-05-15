Tamar Braxton Body Shames Loni Love On ‘The Nene Leakes Podcast’

Tamar Braxton is still not over her lengthy feud with former The Real co-host Loni Love. During an appearance on The NeNe Leakes Podcast earlier this week, the youngest Braxton sister hurled a body-shaming slur at her former colleague.

In the episode, Leakes stated that the producers of The Real approached her to co-host the show, but she declined the offer. She noted that they later gave the job to Loni Love. Braxton responded by saying she helped develop the Emmy Award-winning show.

“I wish they would have told me that- I wouldn’t have cast big back Cadillac,” Braxton said, referring to Love.

The internet fired back in defense of the comedian.

“Tamar crying about being called a muppet and then turning around and calling Loni Love a “Big Back Cadillac” is something…” a social media user wrote on X.

“Body/fat shaming Loni Love by referring to her as ‘Big Back Cadillac’ is the reason she’ll NEVER be at peace in life, “ YouTuber Jaylee’s corner stated.

Tamar’s seemingly one-sided feud with Love started when the songstress was fired from The Real in 2016. Sources told The Daily Mail that production company Telepictures parted ways with Braxton due to negative feedback from focus groups and advertisers about her performance on the show.

However, according to the youngest Braxton sister, Loni Love was responsible for the abrupt termination. In 2016, Braxton posted screenshots of what appeared to be text messages from an unidentified individual who claimed that Love reached out to the network to have her coworker removed from the show.

“I just found out Lonnie Love was writing letters to get you kicked off the show. She wrote the network,” the message said. Love has denied the allegations.

During The Real’s 1000th episode, Love acknowledged her former coworker.

“I want to say to Tamar Braxton, you are still our sister,” the talk show host stated through tears. “This is your thousandth episode, too,” Love stated.

Over the years, Braxton has had public feuds with several former friends and colleagues, including Kandi Burruss, former Dish Nation co-host Jessie Woo, and her sisters. Last month, Toni Braxton revealed via Instagram that her younger sister blocked her on the social media platform.

“I wanted to repost that GORGEOUS picture of you,” the R&B icon wrote in an Instagram post. “But I’m blocked again?? Anyway, happy birthday, Tay!“

Tamar responded when the birthday message was reposted to the Shade Room’s Instagram page.

“Or you could have called,” she wrote in the Shade Room comments. “#Gaslighting.”

Loni Love has not responded to Braxton’s comments.