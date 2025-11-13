Tamela Mann Launches ‘Mama Mann’s Kitchen Seasoning Blend’

Tamela Mann, gospel legend and host of YouTube’s cooking series Mama Mann’s Kitchen, has launched her own seasoning line, Mama Mann’s Kitchen Seasoning Blend Collection.

The seasonings were developed in collaboration with chef Erica Barrett, the Season 5 winner of Food Network’s BBQ Brawl. The four-blend set was designed to deliver what Mann calls “love you can taste.”

In a press release, Mann said, “These spices come from the same heart that’s been cooking for my family for years—with flavor, warmth, and faith at the center. They’re full of flavor, easy to use, and will remind you of grandma’s down-home cooking.”

The collection features the “For Everything” blend for everyday dishes, a “Garlic Mix” for comforting home meals, and the “All Things Blackened” blend for a bold kick. The line also includes a dessert seasoning, “Just For Pie,” which Mann says is “like dessert at grandma’s house.”

Preorders are available at mamamannskitchen.com, with delivery expected on Nov. 30.

Mann said the line is an extension of her mission to inspire confidence in the kitchen. “From my kitchen to your home, I’ve crafted my new spice blends with loving care,” she said.

Mama Mann’s Kitchen, launched on YouTube under MannTV, was created by Mann and her husband, actor and producer David Mann, to share and create beyond their music and stage endeavors.

According to the press release, the series and the seasoning aim to “make cooking simple and joyful for everyone—whether cooking solo or with family,” she said. The Meet the Browns and The Color Purple actress said she sees food as a natural extension of her artistry and faith.

“My goal is to help families bring a little more joy to the table and remember that food, like love, is best when it’s shared,” she said.

RELATED CONTENT: Meet ‘Aunt Rhonda:’ The Woman Who Stopped At Nothing To Bring Fresh Food Options To A Syracuse Desert