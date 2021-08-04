Tamela Mann Reveals How Her New Album ‘Overcomer’ Helped Improve Her Songwriting Skills

Gospel singer Tamela Mann is guiding believers through their journey of hurdling over obstacles with her new album Overcomer.

The actress and Grammy Award-winning singer is gearing up for her latest full-studio album, releasing on Aug. 6, and says it’s some of her best work yet.

“This album is from the whole heart, body, mind, and soul because I just kind of poured myself into every aspect of this album,” Mann told BET.

Mann credits the album for helping her perfect her songwriting skills after writing about real-life issues she was “dealing with and trying to conquer and overcome.”

“These [song] titles came in from [the last] five [or] six years,” Mann explained. “I was dealing with my knee issues, and people didn’t know that [when] I was performing, I was in a lot of pain, and I just worked through it. Then I was dealing with menopause, and it was something that I never really heard anyone talk about. And also the weight issue and realizing that I needed some help. I just wanted to talk about my life.”

In addition to overcoming health-related issues and working to live a healthier life, Mann says any believer is always on a lifelong journey to being better throughout their walk with God.

“Lord, I just want to be better, I want to be better for you, and to be a better veteran example if I can and if I may be an encouragement to people that are looking on me and that upon me, and following me,” Mann said of her thought-process when recording the album.

Having appeared in several Tyler Perry films and stage plays over the years, Mann took time to applaud Perry for steering her into a career as an actress.

“It’s been scary but amazing. That’s what I do love about Tyler; when he told me at the beginning of my career, he said before it’s over with, ‘I’m gonna have you acting.’ And with David coaching Tyler directing me, I have become the actress that I am,” Mann said.

“It’s been a wonderful journey to do something or create something being pulled out of you that you didn’t know was there. I find it to be an honor.”