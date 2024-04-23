Tamera Mowry-Housley ‘Incredibly Blessed’ To Receive Trailblazer Award At 16th Annual Pink Pump Affair

Tamera Mowry-Housley’s 30 years of innovation on and off screen is being celebrated as she gears up to receive the Trailblazer Award at the 16th annual Pink Pump Affair.

Taking place on Sunday, May 19, 2024, Mowry-Housley is among the distinguished honorees set to be recognized by the Special Needs Network (SNN) for their contributions within their respective fields. The Emmy Award-winning host, author, actress, producer, and entrepreneur is being honored as a Trailblazer for her dedication to advancing women’s health, wellness, and inclusivity and for her commitment to empowering others through her platform.

From her start as a child star alongside her twin sister Tia Mowry to transparently tackling real-life issues and conversations as a co-host on “The Real,” Mowry has continued to serve as a voice for underrepresented groups.

“I feel incredibly blessed and honored to have been considered for the ‘Trailblazer Award.’ It’s hard for me to believe I’ve been pursuing my passion for more than 30 years now!” she shared in a press release.

“While there have been some challenging times throughout my career, I’m grateful that most of my experiences have been positive. All these experiences have helped shape who I am today, and I couldn’t have done it without the amazing support and love I’ve received. I’m forever grateful for this journey.”

One look at her social media shows how committed Mowry-Housley is to promoting self-love, family, and motivation to her 11.7 million followers. From her motherhood testimonials to the positive affirmations she shares just because the “Sister Sister” star is leading by example and taking action toward motivating transformative change.

The Pink Pump Affair’s Trailblazer Award honors individuals who have forged paths for others through groundbreaking work in their field or through community activism. Past honorees include Angela Bassett, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Alfre Woodard, Holly Robinson Peete, and Tisha Campbell.

Held during Autism Awareness Month, the annual charity event is hosted by Special Needs Network (SNN), a leading non-profit organization that advocates for individuals with disabilities and their families. In addition to Mowry-Housley, this year’s honorees include Alva Adams-Mason, Director of Multicultural Business Alliances at Toyota, who will receive the Game Change Award for her work promoting diversity in the automotive industry, Cristy Romero will receive the Self-Advocate Award for advocacy work in disability rights, and Entrepreneur and Autism-Self Advocate Michael Jett will receive The Areva Martin Everyday Advocate Award for his retail innovation and commitment to DEI initiatives.

This year’s ceremony will be hosted by comedian Kym Whitley, with famed Los Angeles news anchor Pat Harvey serving as mistress of ceremonies.