by Shanique Yates St. Petersburg's Mayor To Right Past Wrongs With Tampa Bay Rays' Proposed New Ballpark A vote on the plan is set for July 30.









St. Petersburg’s mayor is on a mission to address racial injustices with a new ballpark project, NBC News reports.

As the Tampa Bay Rays search for a new home, a major redevelopment project in St. Petersburg, Florida, may be the answer to what they’re looking for. Not only would the $6.5 billion project beautify an 86-acre tract located in the city’s downtown neighborhood, it would guarantee a home to the Major League Baseball team for the next 30 years.

Additional plans for the space include affordable housing, a Black history museum, a hotel, green space, entertainment venues, as well as office and retail space, which, in turn, would bring thousands of jobs to the area.

For Ken Welch, St. Petersburg’s first Black mayor, the new project would also work toward his mission to undo historical wrongdoings that have plagued the city for decades.

Tropicana Field is currently home to the Tampa Bay Rays. The dome’s expansive parking lots on what was The Historic Gas Plant District, once home to a thriving Black community. The people were pushed out of the neighborhood to construct Tropicana Field, which has the lowest attendance across MLB’s 30 ballparks, and to build an interstate highway.

Mayor Welch’s commitment to addressing racial injustices includes the proposed $1.3 billion ballpark, which would 30,000 seats and open in time for the 2028 MLB season.

“Lifting up residents from every part of St. Pete is imperative for our city’s success,” said Mayor Welch in a September 2023 letter announcing details of the ballpark project. “You can expect dynamic growth from the largest development project in the region to create more jobs, provide more affordable/workforce housing, feature top-notch educational and cultural facilities, offer expansive office space, community space and green space, and generate impactful economic development, including equitable opportunities for local and minority businesses. This project will be a prosperous game changer for those who live in, work in, and visit St. Petersburg.

“Like many others, I used to call the Gas Plant home,” he continued. “Some 40 years ago, my family’s livelihood was uprooted with the promise of economic opportunity that would improve and enhance their lives. Now, we have a chance to fulfill those promises and preserve the legacy of the Historic Gas Plant neighborhood.”

As the Rays face uncertainty about their future, a final vote from the Pinellas County Commission will determine if the new ballpark will become their home. To fulfill the vision, the city will have to spend roughly $417.5 million, which includes $287.5 million for the actual ballpark as well as $130 million toward infrastructure for the larger redevelopment plan. Despite the big numbers, St. Petersburg does not envision new or increased taxes.

For Pinellas County, which currently holds the deciding power, would spend $312.5 million for its share of ballpark costs. County officials say a bed tax funded mostly by tourists would be where they’d pull their portion of the money needed for the project.

A vote on the plan is set to take place on July 30.

