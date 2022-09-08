Tamron Hall Debuts New Blonde Hairstyle for Season 4 ‘Golden Hour’ Premiere

Tamron Hall has a platinum look for the season 4 premiere of her daytime talk show.

On Tuesday, Hall stepped out for the season 4 premiere of The Tamron Hall Show with a platinum blonde revamp on her signature short haircut. Hall took to Instagram the next day to give fans a close-up of her new look.

“Golden Hour,” she captioned the post before tagging her glam squad consisting of hairstylist Johnny Wright, makeup artist Raul Otero, and wardrobe stylist Eric Niemand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall)

In a separate post, Hall posted an Instagram Reel that highlighted her fierce entrance for the return of her talk show.

“Tell a friend to tell a friend we’re BACK,” she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall)

Last November, Hall’s show got renewed for seasons 4 and 5, ABC NY reports.

“Tamron Hall is a trusted and accomplished journalist and an outstanding talk show host,” ABC News President Kim Godwin said at the time.

“She is a breath of fresh air in daytime, approaching every show and segment with her personal mix of curiosity and compassion. We are delighted to continue this collaboration with Tamron and her stellar team in presenting their distinctive brand of talk to our valued station partners, the Tam Fam and beyond.”

In 2016, Hall opened up about why she has kept her hair cut short since first getting it cut at age 18, People reports.

“I started getting really nasty comments from people on social media about my hair, making assumptions about me as a person,” she said.

When her mother asked why she was growing her hair out, Hall said it was because “people think I look like a boy.’”

But after taking her mother’s advice and cutting her hair short again, Hall said she felt like herself.