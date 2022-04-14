Tap Into The Full Power Of Excel With This 12-Course Bundle

It’s difficult to imagine life without Microsoft Excel. The groundbreaking computer software has greatly simplified data entry and analysis, office administration, project management, scheduling, and best of all, spreadsheets. Nearly every aspect of business can be covered by Excel.

While Excel has been a game-changer in the technology space, mastering and making full use of the software isn’t for the faint of heart. It comes with many features, which can be overwhelming for many.

The 2022 Complete Microsoft Excel Expert Bundle is a masterclass of sorts for Excel. For a limited time, it’s available for just $34.99. That’s a savings of 99% from its MSRP ($4,788). Twelve courses are included in this bundle. Purchased individually, each costs $399. No matter your level of exposure to Excel, this bundle comes with something for everyone.

Those entirely new to the software can start with the Microsoft Excel 2019 for Mac: Beginners course. They’ll learn the basics of the program, including relative references and order of operations, along with formulas and functions, and more. This course has a rating of 4.68 stars.

Data analysts will find value in the Excel for Business Analysts course, which teaches the specific functions, formulas, and tools that Excel has to help conduct business or data analysis. Examine raw data, tools, functions, and advanced techniques. This course has 55 lectures, and it’s rated 4.6 stars.

With VBA for Beginners, learn the best ways to use Excel’s VBA editor, VBA syntax, keywords, & comments. You’ll find out how to define and manage variables, set up subroutines, and create functions. This course is rated 4.3 stars.

Other courses include Advanced PivotTables in Excel, Advanced Formulas in Excel, Macros & VBA for Beginners, among others. If you’re ready to take your use of Excel to the next level, this bundle is just what you’ve needed. Purchase it today.

