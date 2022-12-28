Tap Into The World Of Color With Nix

Creatives and those in the art or painting realms know how frustrating it can be to work with colors. For starters, with literally thousands out there, finding or even remembering them can be an exercise in madness.

Thankfully, the Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 does all the cataloging and searching, so you don’t have to. For a limited time, you can purchase it for $59. That’s a savings of 70% from its original MSRP ($99).

This app works to match more than 100,000 colors. So you can be assured Nix will find it if it’s out there. It scans any surface – painted walls, vinyl, leather, plastic, fabric, dyes and more – to search from its database of more than 100,000 colors. It browses color matches from leading paint brands like Benjamin Moore, Dulux, Farrow & Ball and Sherwin Williams.

The sensor is sleek and portable, measuring 1.5″ x 1.5″ x 1″. And with solid-state technology, it’s rugged and durable. In addition, with complete app pair functionality through Bluetooth, you can take advantage of the mileage you’ll receive with the sensor.

Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 is compatible with mobile devices that run iOS 8.0 or later and Android 4.4 or later. The sensor can be attached to surfaces, but you’ll also receive a lanyard to carry around when you want to take it out.

Twenty verified purchasers have rated the Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 5 stars.

“The color sensor works well. I recently had my house painted, and the sensor correctly identified the paint used. The device will prove useful for future projects,” writes verified purchaser Stephen Goscin.

CNET and Mashable have also raved about it, with CNET saying: “Nix comes precalibrated and doesn’t require any work on your end.”

Creatives will find that this device and app work well with others. You can share colors with customers, colleagues and friends via social media and email. You can also save your favorite color palettes to Nix apps for future reference.

Take full advantage of the full color palette today and leave the work to Nix. Purchase it today.

Prices subject to change.