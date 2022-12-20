Tap Into The World Of Game Streaming With EaseUS

At this point in the age of technology, nearly everything is impacted by some form of streaming. Gaming has been one of the biggest benefactors of the streaming boom. Last year, gamers logged more than 5.7 billion hours watching other gamers navigate the digital world.

Monetization has only added to the surge in streaming in the gaming community. The most-watched channels command tens of thousands of dollars through sponsorships. While every streamer is different, the one thing they all have in common is their ability to produce high-quality content for their subscribers.

EaseUS RecExperts turns computers into streaming powerhouses that can easily handle many demands. For a limited time, you can purchase a lifetime subscription to the software for Windows devices for $35.99. A lifetime subscription for Mac devices costs ($39.95) That’s a savings of 48% and 50%, respectively, from the original MSRP.

EaseUS RecExperts allows users to record any region on their PC’s screen along with audio or webcam. It also includes an embedded video editor and a media player, allowing users to enhance their experience further while recording their video sessions. Even better, EaseUS RecExperts records all 2D/3D gameplay highlights without lagging.

The software excels in its capacity as a game recorder. Not only is it capable of recording 4K UHD, but it can also handle gameplay streaming of up to 144fps without lag. Your streaming session highlights can also be shared on social media platforms.

Scheduled recording, auto-stop and auto-split, and the ability to create GIFs, are just a handful of the many features that make this software stand out among competitors in the space.

Streaming has taken gaming to new heights. The popularity isn’t lessening soon, as more people are dabbling in the space. Experience the hobby with the help of a superior platform and purchase it today.

Prices subject to change.