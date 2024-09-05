Women by Stacy Jackson AARP To Recognize Taraji P. Henson As Honorary Purpose Prize Recipient AARP will honor the actress during an Oct. 1 ceremony for her dedication to providing mental health resources through BLHF.







Emmy Award-winning actress and philanthropist Taraji P. Henson will be presented with an honorary Purpose Prize award from AARP for her dedication to promoting mental wellness and providing mental health resources within marginalized communities through the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation (BLHF).

On Oct. 1, Henson and her organization will be recognized during an in-person celebration hosted by AARP, the largest nonprofit organization in the nation dedicated to empowering Americans 50 years and older. “We are proud to salute our AARP Purpose Prize winners, who are using the experience they have gained over a lifetime not only to fulfill their own purpose in life but also to create new solutions for how people live and age and solve pressing social problems,” AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins said in a press release. Henson’s work through BLHF reflects the AARP mission to support American families as they advocate for “what matters most…health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment.”

The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation was founded in 2018 to honor the legacy of Henson’s father, who battled mental health issues following his service in the Vietnam War. Alongside her friend, Tracie Jade Jenkins, the “Hidden Figures” actress established the organization to cater to the unique needs of communities of color.

“As a pioneering force in Black mental health advocacy, BLHF is dedicated to empowering individuals to embrace their history and heritage,” the BLHF website states. “Together, we’re working towards a future where mental health thrives in Black communities, empowering individuals to prioritize their well-being and access the care they deserve.”

BLHF offers “culturally competent” therapy referrals, wellness resources, impactful programs, awareness campaigns, and educational initiatives to destigmatize mental health within marginalized communities. As previously mentioned by BLACK ENTERPRISE, in 2023, BLHF partnered with Kate Spade to launch ‘She Care Wellness Pods,’ a first-of-its-kind wellness program created to provide frontline mental health resources for women and girls on HBCU campuses.

Meet this year's Purpose Prize winners. https://t.co/Es1L4IFEge — AARP (@AARP) September 3, 2024

The “Around the Way Girl” author will join the seven 2025 Purpose Prize awardees in Washington D.C., like STEM NOLA Founder and CEO Calvin Mackie, Ph.D., as AARP celebrates the recipients for their contributions and advocacy in their communities. Recipients will receive $50,000 each for their organizations.

