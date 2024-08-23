Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Taraji P. Henson Hires Emmy-Winning Jamila Jordan-Theus As Head Of Development And Production At TPH Entertainment Taraji P. Henson hired the best of the best to lead her TPH Entertainment production company and bring "diverse voices to the forefront."







Taraji P. Henson has tapped an Emmy Award-winning producer to lead her TPH Entertainment production company and bring “diverse voices to the forefront.”

Jamila Jordan-Theus, who’s produced on shows like Ink Master and Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street, will oversee and develop scripted series, features, and unscripted content at the production company Henson founded in 2020, Variety reports.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jamila Jordan-Theus to TPH Entertainment,” Henson said of the new hire. “Her vision, creativity, and passion for storytelling aligns perfectly with our mission to bring bold, authentic, and diverse voices to the forefront. Together, we’re excited to push boundaries and create impactful content that resonates with audiences everywhere.”

Jordan-Theus, whose most recent credits include serving as supervising producer on an episode of Recipe For Change and as executive producer on Fantasy Football, shared Henson’s excitement in joining the company.

“Taraji P. Henson is a prolific powerhouse and an icon in this industry. I am elated to collaborate with her at TPH Entertainment where we will continue to build with dynamic visionaries, storytellers and artists,” Jordan-Theus said.

“We are dedicated to celebrating cultural depth and challenging social norms by producing thoughtful, liberating and compelling content.”

Jordan-Theus joins TPH Entertainment at a pivotal time as the production company works on its overall deal with BET Studios.

Its upcoming projects include Moorewood Family Rules, a series adaptation of the novel by HelenKay Dimon, which Henson will star and executive produce alongside director Justin Simien. TPH Entertainment produces its content in collaboration with Hartbeat and Culture Machine.

Jordan-Theus boasts a decorated resume with leadership roles as the head of motion pictures at Marsai Martin’s Genius Entertainment, where she led the development of feature films like Fantasy Football for Paramount+. She also worked as a creative executive at LeBron James’ The SpringHill Company and as the director of unscripted development at Sirens Media/ITV Studios.

Jordan-Theus specializes in diverse content, having credits on the Emmy-winning talk show Turning The Tables with Robin Roberts, YouTube Originals’ Best Shot, Netflix’s 7 Days Out, Paramount’s Ink Master, and CNN’s Dreamland: The Rise and Fall of Black Wall Street.

She also co-produced YouTube’s live social impact series “Bear Witness, Take Action.”

