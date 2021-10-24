Taraji P. Henson and Angela Simmons Open Up About Their Experience with Domestic Violence

Actress Taraji P. Henson and special guest Angela Simmons are putting the spotlight on domestic violence. Since 1987, October has been recognized as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. This marks the 34th year in which individuals and organizations across the country have come together to bring awareness and resources.

Domestic violence affects approximately 10 million people every year. Unfortunately, Black women are common victims. The Institute of Women’s Policy found that more than two out of every five Black women will experience domestic violence. On the other hand, less than 33% of all women will experience domestic violence in their lifetime.

In Taraji’s latest episode of the Facebook Watch series, Peace of Mind With Taraji, the ladies pull back the layers and share their experience in abusive relationships. The show will air on Monday, October 25 on Facebook Watch.

“Next week @angelasimmons and @shannonfrancehall will join me and @traciejade,” Taraji wrote on Instagram. “[They will] share their stories on being in physically, emotionally, and verbally abusive relationships, and the toll it has on mental health.” She closes with the hashtag #FindYourPeaceofMind.

Peace of Mind with Taraji Focuses on Domestic Violence

Taraji’s Facebook Watch series debuted last year and is co-hosted by her long-time friend, Tracie Jade. The talk show is designed to normalize conversations around mental health. In a preview of the latest episode, “Why Do Women Stay in Hurtful Relationships?,” the women discuss the impact of abusive relationships.

“Sometimes as women, what we do is fall in love and we go, ‘You know what? I’ll fix it later’” Henson says. “For me, it was when blood was drawn, because it started with the bruises and grabbing, things like that. And then once the fist came — I’m missing a piece of my lip to this day — that’s when I knew I had to go.”

Taraji has over 18.3 million Instagram followers, and many are ready for this much needed discussion.

“I love that we are openly having these conversations,” one Instagram follower commented. “It helps remove the shame so many of us carry. Thank you for sharing.”

A Certified Domestic Violence Awareness Advocate wrote, “I will NEVER stop talking about the epidemic of domestic violence and toxic, harmful family dysfunction permeating in ALL communities. Domestic violence is about having power and control over another person (a girlfriend, wife, partner). It’s NOT about love. Love is not abuse, love does not kill. Period.”

Tune in to Taraji’s Facebook Watch series on Mondays. If you or anyone you know is a victim of domestic violence, go to thehotline.org or call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.