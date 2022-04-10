Taraji P. Henson and Winnie Harlow Debut New Body Care Lines

The multi-faceted actress Taraji P. Henson adds another venture to her list of accomplishments with the launch of a new skin care line, Body by TPH, a sister line to her Maesa-funded TPH by Taraji hair care products.

The new body care line will include 13 different products, ranging from body wash, butters, bath products, creams, candles, and oils, exclusively at Walmart from $8.97 to $11.97, reports WWD’s Beauty Inc.

While Henson’s hair care is aimed at more textured hair types, Body by TPH is inclusive to all skin types. This diversification of her portfolio is only fitting as the next step to go below the hairline.

“When we thought about taking care of self, I wanted to go from scalp to toe,” Henson shared with the outlet. “I always had that vision in mind. We wanted to give spotlight to products at an affordable price, luxurious-looking packaging, and spa-like scents to feel like you’re in a spa!”

Tara Brown, Maesa chief marketing officer, said in an email, “We are excited to accelerate the growth of the TPH by Taraji brand with entry into the adjacent category of body care.”

The Empire actress isn’t the only one dipping her toes into the industry. On Friday, supermodel Winnie Harlow debuted her very own Cay Skin sun care label at Sephora, co-founded by entrepreneur Kim Perell’s 100.co. The difference however, is Harlow’s line brings a new element to the mix: Cay Skin is run by artificial intelligence.

“I wanted to create Cay Skin for all those people who have sensitive skin, who have vitiligo, who are light, dark, any color under the sun, and Kim and the 100.co team have given me an unbelievable platform to develop this line of products,” Harlow, who famously has vitiligo, told WWD. “They were with me every step of the way, from product concept to manufacturing and from fundraising to marketing. Most importantly, their AI platform gave us the data and insights to understand the market gaps not being fulfilled by traditional skin care brands.”

During her journey of fundraising for Cay Skin, Harlow became “one of only 100 Black female founders to have raised more than $1 million in venture capital,” per the outlet.

Body by TPH and Cay Skin are now available at Walmart and Sephora shelves.