Taraji P. Henson Wants To Help Women Live A Soft Life Thru Women's Health Initiative

Actress Taraji P. Henson is all about that soft girl life and wants to spread the gift of a healthy mind through a new initiative for women at HBCUs.

Thanks to Henson’s partnership with American retailer Kate Spade New York, women at the HBCU Hampton University in Virginia will now be able to take part in the “She Care Wellness Pods” program. The program expansion follows a successful inaugural launch at Alabama State University in April.

The Wellness Pods are newly installed structures on campuses that offer a range of services including free therapy sessions, hangout spaces for students to connect with peers or avoid isolation during the school year and vacation periods, as well as yoga, meditation, art, and drama therapy.

Other resources include entertaining African dance and nutrition provided by certified practitioners, workshops for those who suffer from anxiety, sleep deprivation, and insomnia, and quiet spaces for breaks from daily stresses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boris L. Henson Foundation (@blhensonfoundation)

“When we first had the idea to create the Boris L. Henson Foundation Self-Care Wellness Pods, I knew we had to start with women, and specifically women on HBCU campuses,” Henson said.

“I can remember through my own experiences with stress and anxiety, not having the adequate support to deal with my issues or the education to name what I was experiencing.”

The “Hidden Figures” star launched the mental health-focused initiative for Black women through The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation (BLHF), her foundation created in 2018 to eradicate the stigma around mental health in the Black community.

“Black women, from a very young age, are taught to be strong and dismiss their own suffering, tending to the needs of family and community often at the expense of their own well-being,” BLHF Executive Director, Tracie Jade said. “The She Care Wellness pods seek to change this narrative.”

“Our shared vision and partnership with Kate Spade New York has been vital in promoting conversations and offering support to students to take care of their mental health, starting with our successful launch of She Care Wellness pods at Alabama State University,” Henson added. “We are proud to open our second installment at Hampton University this fall.”

For the design of the pods, students were selected to create a design that stimulates joy, peace, and serenity through intentional design and color selection. Each mural was painted on the outside of the containers to reflect the diversity of women and connection within the local study body.

RELATED CONTENT: NCT Graduate Creates HBCU Legacy Fashion, Connecting Generations And Supporting HBCU Education