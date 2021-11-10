Taraji P Henson’s Top 7 Black Business Gift Guide

Taraji P. Henson is showing support for black businesses this holiday season. Her scalp-first haircare brand, TPH BY TARAJI, has partnered with six Black-founded companies to launch a new Buy Black Gift Guide on Instagram. If you’re looking for unique products for any occasion check out the complete list of brands on her Instagram page @tphbytaraji.

1. TPH BY TARAJI

Taraji P Henson’s hair care line, TPH BY TARAJI, launched in January 2020, was inspired by Taraji’s need for a natural product that catered to the health of her scalp in addition to her tress. As a child and college student, Taraji always had a love for hair and she used her experience to create a product that addressed the challenges she faced when looking for a hair regimen that would give her the results she desired. TPH by Taraji takes a scalp-first approach to strengthening and rejuvenating the tress and has created a unique Tri/Duo touch applicator that gets the ingredients directly to where it’s needed. Taraji’s TPH Master Cleanse is her go-to product for cleansing, freshening, and balancing the scalp. TPH’s “Secret Sauce” is perfect for any hair type, curly, wavy, straight, or coily!

2. Frères Branchiaux Candle Co.

Frères Branchiaux Candle Co. is French for “Gill Brothers Candle Co.” and it couldn’t be more fitting! Created and managed by 3 brothers, Collin, Ryan and Austin Gill, Frères Branchiaux Candle Co. is a family-run operation that was at first inspired by 3 young boys desire for more toys and video games Launched in October 2017, Collin, Ryan and Austin began their entrepreneurial journey after their parents encouraged them to start a business after their weekly allowance ran low. The brothers started selling hand-poured scented candles made with a premium vegan soy blend and coconut wax in small batches. They have designed scent experiences that are unique and one of a kind that help savvy, eco-conscious consumers beautify and enhance their environments. This Woman’s Work Candle is their ode to women everywhere, especially hard-working moms who give their all to make the world a better place. Follow Fréres Branchiaux Candle Co. on Instagram @freresbranchiaux

3. 3 Some Chocolates

When it comes to the chocolate industry, there aren’t many black-owned companies like 3 Some Chocolates. Founded by Patrick Glanville and Kristin Parker Glanville in 2017, this chocolate company combines 3 flavors in 1 for an enjoyable and unforgettable chocolate experience. After being hired and fired by companies that did not appreciate his talents, Patrick Glanville hired himself and used a trade taught to him by his late grandmother, how to temper chocolate and create pastries. Patrick’s grandmother also passed down their secret family recipe, Jerk Chocolate, which the company has trademarked and monetized to create Uniquely Delicious products such as their Jerk Chocolate Pretzels. Their Milk, White and Dark Jerk Chocolate Pretzels are Sweet, Spicy, and Crunchy. Making a perfect gift that is Delicious x3. These black chocolatiers are making a big impact in the chocolate industry. Visit their website at www.3somechocolates.com to learn more. Follow 3 Some Chocolates on Instagram @3somechocolates

4. The Lip Bar

The Lip Bar, created by Melissa Butler in 2012 is a vegan and cruelty-free beauty brand that is working to change the way people think about beauty. Fed up with the lack of diversity in the beauty industry, Melissa started making lipstick in her kitchen while still working on Wall Street. Melissa wanted to create a lipstick that complemented her complexion and style and created a line with bold colors such as green and purple and cocktail-themed names such as Sour Apple Martini and Cosmo. The Lip Bar has built a brand that has inclusive beauty products made to compliment people of all skin tones. The Easy Beauty Bundle is the perfect gift and offers the 5 makeup essential best sellers curated by your complexion so you never get the wrong color, eliminating the guesswork! At The Lip Bar, There is no Standard. You are the Standard!

Follow The Lip Bar on Instagram @thelipbar

5. Bevel

Bevel, founded in 2013 by Tristan Walker, specializes in making grooming products for men of color. Tristan created his brand to meet the needs of a community underrepresented in the beauty market. As a Black male consumer, he couldn’t find a razor that worked well for his skin and hair type. Tired of razor bumps and using products not designed specifically for his needs, Tristan created his own. With 80% of black consumers suffering from shaving irritation and razor bumps, Tristan saw an opportunity to design a razor for people with different hair textures who were prone to ingrown hair. Bevel’s Shave Kit helps protect, cleanse and nourish your skin every time you shave. Included with the Shave Kit, is Bevel’s specialty blade, designed to help you get that softer, smoother skin you’ve always deserved. Bevel Up! Follow Bevel on Instagram @bevel

6. Culture Tags

Culture Tags, created by Eunique Jones Gibson in 2020, is a game that celebrates culture, community, and our shared experience. A card game that uses hashtags and acronyms, CultureTags, tests players’ knowledge about the culture and their ability to decode the acronyms. When Gibson first had the concept of creating CultureTags, she studied the classics to find out what the secret ingredients were to a successful game with longevity. The game is a fun and interactive way for people to engage, learn and spend quality time with family and friends, whether in person or virtually. Gibson’s goal was to create a recession-proof game that would become a staple in any household and one day turn CultureTags into a TV game show! IYKYK! Follow Culture Tags on Instagram @culturetags

7. Partake

Created in 2016 by Founder and CEO Denise Woodard, when her daughter was diagnosed with multiple food allergies, Partake offers a selection of delicious, allergy-friendly products including crunchy and soft-baked cookie flavors such as Chocolate Chip, Birthday Cake, and Double Chocolate and a line of baking mixes that includes Brownies, Blondies, Pizza Crust, and a 5-in-1 Mix. All products are certified gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan, and are free of the top 9 allergens (wheat, tree nuts, peanuts, milk, eggs, soy, fish, sesame, and shellfish). The products are made with love, better-for-you ingredients, and offer a variety of flavors that those with and without dietary restrictions can enjoy. For more information, please visit partakefoods.com or follow @PartakeFoods on Instagram.

This story first appeared on Blacknews.com.,