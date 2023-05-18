Target's LGBTQ+ Pride Collection Stirs Controversy With Conservatives

The retailer Target may literally have a target on its back right now.

After releasing a collection ahead of LGBTQ+ Pride Month, Target is being criticized by conservatives for what they believe is an abandonment of its traditional customer base.

According to Newsweek, people against the major retailer’s support for the LGBTQ+ community are threatening to give Target the “Bud Light treatment,” a boycott that has recently caused a 17% decline in sales for the beer company after it celebrated transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney who approached her first year of transitioning to a woman.

“They are indoctrinating and grooming them with LGBTQ ideology. It is highly inappropriate and disturbing,” the activist group Gays Against Groomers posted on Twitter. “The only thing these people understand is money. Target deserves the Bud Light treatment. We will work to put the pressure on them.”

"They are indoctrinating and grooming them with LGBTQ ideology. It is highly inappropriate and disturbing," the activist group Gays Against Groomers posted on Twitter. "The only thing these people understand is money. Target deserves the Bud Light treatment. We will work to put the pressure on them."

“People’s purchasing power matters!” a user commented under the thread, adding that she hasn’t shopped at Target since 2020. One man tweeted that he told his wife, “We don’t shop at Target anymore.”

Other users shared their disdain toward Target’s alleged grooming of children.

Target is Grooming you kids to be preyed upon by Pedophiles. In their Kids clothing, they have Pro Trans and Gay pride cloths. Some say "Gender Fluid" and "It's Ok to be gay", Just a few.

I will NOT shop at @Target again. You have lost my business. pic.twitter.com/KMUN15pkru — TheyCallMeDoc (@TheyCallMeDoc1) May 12, 2023

Target revealed its new PRIDE collection, which features adult, kid, and baby clothing, accessories, pet items, home supplies, stationery, books, movies, and music. The products are printed with phrases like “Trans Pride, Trans Power,” “Support Trans Futures,” “girls, gays, & theys,” “bien proud,” and “Trans People Will Always Exist!” Other products are designed with words that represent different individuals of the LGBTQ+ community, including “Queer,” “Non-Binary,” and “Gender Fluid.”

Mega shoe retailer Adidas has also received some backlash after releasing its new pride swimsuit campaign featuring LGBTQ+ models. Footwear News reported some unhappy campers when the brand advertised a biological male flaunting one of its women’s swimsuits in the campaign.

