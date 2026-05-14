News by Selena Hill Target Stock Hits Worst 3-Day Stretch In More Than A Year Investors are growing uneasy about whether the retail giant can sustain momentum after years of sluggish sales, declining store traffic, and mounting consumer complaints







Why is Target’s Stock Dropping?

Shares of Target dropped more than 5% on Monday, marking the retailer’s steepest one-day decline since August and extending its losing streak to three consecutive trading sessions. According to The Wall Street Journal’s The Barron’s Daily report, the latest drop erased nearly 9% of the company’s value over the past three days — its worst three-day performance in more than a year — as analysts and investors raise concerns about the company’s long-term turnaround plan.

Market Performance vs. Reality:

The selloff comes despite Target posting a surprisingly strong rally earlier this year. The retailer’s stock had climbed more than 20% year-to-date, outperforming many competitors and even the broader S&P 500. But now, some on Wall Street fear the optimism may have outpaced reality.

Leadership Concerns:

Investor anxiety intensified Monday following a report questioning whether Target CEO Michael Fiddelke can restore the retailer’s former momentum. Critics argue that while Fiddelke understands the company’s culture and operations, his long history inside the organization may limit his ability to deliver the bold transformation some analysts believe Target desperately needs.

Concerns also grew after Barclays analyst Seth Sigman reiterated an “Underweight” rating on the company and maintained a $115 price target, below Target’s recent trading level. Sigman acknowledged that Target likely delivered a solid first quarter but suggested much of the improvement came from easy operational fixes rather than meaningful long-term growth strategies.

“Overall, our key take is that we feel better about Target getting back to the baseline after the sales/margin reset in 2025,” Sigman reportedly noted, “but less clear on how that grows.”

Upcoming Earnings and Consumer Trends:

The company is also heading into a highly anticipated earnings report scheduled for May 20, adding another layer of pressure for investors worried about slowing consumer spending.

Target has struggled to regain its footing since late 2021, when its stock reached record highs. Since then, shares have lost roughly half their value amid declining store traffic, weak sales, customer complaints, and a nationwide Target boycott launched last year by Black faith and social justice leaders. Furthermore, analysts warn that rising gas prices and tighter household budgets could cause consumers to cut back on discretionary purchases.

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