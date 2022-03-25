Tasha K Files Appeal After Losing Defamation Case Presented By Cardi B

According to Radar Online , legal papers reveal the 39-year-old blogger’s legal team formally filed a notice of appeal Thursday, March 17, exactly one month to the day after a jury found her liable over comments she made about Cardi B on her YouTube channel.

Popular blogger Tasha K has filed an appeal not to pay $4 million in damages to Bronx rapper Cardi B .

Earlier this year, the Grammy Award-winning rapper was paid nearly $3 million in punitive damages and attorneys fees after a jury found Tasha K, whose real name is Latasha Kebe, liable on counts of defamation, invasion of privacy, and infliction of emotional distress.

Variety reports the $3 million comes on top of the $1.25 million Cardi B was awarded.

According to a report by Law360, Tasha K admitted that she purposely published lies and other falsehoods about Cardi B to make bank from her blogging business.

Tasha K recently appeared on a recent podcast episode with Kendall Kyndall and Kendra G of Social Society. The hosts asked Tasha K if she even had that type of money to pay out to Cardi B in the interview. She quickly responded by saying, “I ain’t got it.”

Tasha K mentioned the appeal in that interview.

“But listen, we have business things in place that takes care of things like this. But of course, the appellate court and the Supreme Court is in process right now.” When the hosts pressed her again about the judgment, she said, “Who trying to pay $4 million?”

After the podcast aired, Cardi B didn’t mention anyone by name or even state what she was referring to, but her tweet was seemingly in response to Tasha K’s initial reaction to not paying her.