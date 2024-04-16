Tatyana Ali Celebrates Black Maternal Health Week With Launch Of ‘Baby Yams’ Quilt Line

Actress/singer Tatyana Ali has added seamstress and entrepreneur to her resume with the launch of her quilt line for babies.

The “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star is celebrating Black Maternal Health Week by announcing her new labor of love, “Baby Yams,” a limited edition quilt line for kids. On April 12, one day into Black Maternal Health Week, Ali shared an Instagram announcement about the new launch.

“Happy Black Maternal Health Week! I have a couple announcements to make this week that I’m so excited about! I love to express my creativity in many ways, but I bet you didn’t know that I can sew!” she wrote in her caption.

“This #BlackMaternalHealthWeek I’m launching Baby Yams, a limited series of baby quilts that I can’t wait for you to see! Visit baby-yams.com (link in bio) & join the #BabyYamsFam to be first to hear about the launch!”

In a follow-up post, the “Bel-Air” star explained her inspiration for creating the quilt line after welcoming her two children. Ali shared how she acquired a knack for sewing while pregnant and filled her nursery with items she handmade.

“While expecting my youngest son, I made him a quilt with Ankara Fabric and got so many compliments on it that I thought others would like it as well,” she wrote. “I found answers. I found power. And, I want to share this feeling with other parents.”

After finding a midwife for her first pregnancy through the Reproductive Justice Community, Ali was moved to donate all proceeds from her limited edition quilt line to the “birth workers uniquely positioned to give our families the care we need.”

Photos show Ali hard at work inside her home working on the quilts her two young children make good use of. She shared more photos with the Black woman-owned manufacturing team that helped the actress bring her Ankara designs from Ghana to life on the quilts.

The baby quilt line aligns with Ali’s most recent onscreen work hosting Make Springhill’s chat around Black Maternal Health. Ali sat down with Kyla Pratt, Melanie Fiona, and more to get candid about the challenges Black mothers face in healthcare and the changes that need to be made.

