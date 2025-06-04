News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Mark Your Calendars: Up to $3,000 in Tax Refunds Set for June Arrival 2024 tax refunds are coming this June.







Eligible American taxpayers could receive up to $3,000 in tax refunds, with payments expected to roll out throughout June and into July.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has begun reviewing and issuing refunds to Americans who have already filed their 2024 tax returns or submitted an extension, according to Mint. Refund amounts will vary by individual, and the timing of the payments will depend on when and how the taxes were filed.

The refund expected during this period is nearly $3,000, with April 25 IRS data indicating an average refund amount of approximately $2,945. Taxpayers may experience delays in receiving their refunds this year due to recent budget cuts and staff reductions at the IRS. Other causes of delays include errors on tax forms, missing information, or processing issues.

Taxpayers who file electronically through the IRS’s online portal can expect quicker refunds than those who submit paper returns. Mailed filings are still in the review phase, while e-filed returns are processed instantly, speeding up the overall timeline.

Those who filed paper tax returns between May 1 and May 15, 2025, can expect refunds to arrive between June 26 and July 10. For those who e-filed with direct deposit during the same period, refunds are projected to be issued between May 22 and June 4. If a check was mailed, refunds may be received between May 29 and June 11.

Refunds extend to July for those who filed paper returns between May 16 and May 31, 2025. Those taxpayers can expect refunds to arrive between July 11 and July 25. E-filers using direct deposit may receive theirs sooner, between June 6 and June 19, while those who opted for a mailed check could see refunds between June 13 and June 26.

The IRS recommends using its “Where’s My Refund?” online tool to track your payment status. The portal offers real-time updates on whether your return has been received, approved, or issued.

