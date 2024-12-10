Legal by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton James Harden’s Restaurant Sued By Family Of A Man Killed By Driver Who Was ‘Overserved’ Alcohol The family of Taylar Jackson blames '13 By James Harden' of overserving driver who caused an accident that killed him and six others.







The family of a man killed in a deadly crash in Houston is suing Los Angeles Clippers player James Harden‘s restaurant after blaming the establishment for overserving the driver of the vehicle that caused the accident.

According to Click 2 Houston, the incident occurred around 2 a.m. on the morning of Nov. 11, 2023. Seven people died after Christian Herrera ran a red light and T-boned another vehicle. Police stated that three former UH (University of Houston) football players, D.J. Hayden, Zach McMillian, and Ralph Oragwu, died after being struck by a black Chrysler 300 that 25-year-old Christian Herrera was driving when the accident occurred. Herrera hit a black Acura SUV driven by Lauren Robinson, with Taylar Jackson as a passenger. Both were killed in the crash. Frank Johnson, who was a pedestrian, was also struck and killed by the Chrysler.

Taylar Jackson’s family is suing Harden’s restaurant, “13 By James Harden,” alleging that Herrera was overserved alcohol, leading to the tragedy that happened that morning. According to the lawsuit, they are requesting compensation of more than $1 million due to the overserving accusation.

“He was served past the point where he was obviously intoxicated to the extent that he presented a clear danger to himself and others,” the lawsuit claims.

KHOU reported that the lawsuit accused the restaurant of not properly training the employees and had no practices to keep track of how much customers were consuming.

The restaurant’s Chief Operating Officer, John Ricks, sent a written statement to the media outlet on Dec. 9.

“We cannot imagine what the family of Taylar Jackson has gone through this past year and offer our deepest sympathies to them and everyone whose lives were deeply impacted by that tragic accident. We were just made aware of the filing of this lawsuit. We ask for your patience as we gather more information on this filing and will make a more formal statement as soon as possible.”