Former University Of South Carolina Employee Accused Of Committing ‘Serious’ Financial Violations

A former University of South Carolina employee is accused of committing “serious violations” of NCAA legislation before leaving the institution in July. According to The State, Taylor Edwards, the former Director of Football Player Personnel for the South Carolina Gamecocks, left the school barely six months after signing an extension and receiving a raise.

He signed the contract in January and his annual pay was raised to $300,000.

Based on a letter obtained by the media outlet, South Carolina Athletics Human Resources Manager Christina Sergi allegedly sent the former director an email with the subject line stating: “Meeting with the Athletics Director.”

The email said, “As previously discussed, the athletics department has determined that you have committed serious violations of NCAA legislation and your contractual obligations to the University sufficient to justify the termination.”

Publicly, the school did not release any details about Edwards’ exit.

Edwards was employed by the university from Jan. 25, 2021, to July 3, 2024, overseeing the Gamecocks’ recruiting operation. He also served as a liaison between the school’s football program and South Carolina’s NIL collective, The Garnet Trust. Gamecock head coach Shane Beamer brought Edwards on when he was hired by the school in 2021.

On July 3, Edwards responded to Sergi’s email and included Andy Humes, USC’s senior associate athletics director for compliance services, stating, “As per your conversation with Gregg Clifton (Edwards’ attorney) earlier this morning, please be advised that I will be resigning my position with the University of South Carolina, effective August 1, 2024.”

“If you have any questions,” he added, “please don’t hesitate to contact Gregg or me at your convenience.”

Although no violations were stated in the email, USC spokesman Charles Bloom told The State that the University of South Carolina has not been served with a notice of allegations from the NCAA.

