HBCUs Allen University And Edward Waters University Elevated To NCAA Division II Status

Two HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) have been selected to join the ranks of teams in the NCAA Division II.

According to the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletics Association), HBCUs Allen University and Edward Waters University are being welcomed along with Emory & Henry University and Westmont College to become NCAA Division II members. All four schools have completed the provisional membership process necessary to join the division.

Four schools — Allen University, Edward Waters University, Emory & Henry University and Westmont College — will become NCAA Division II members after successfully completing the provisional membership process.https://t.co/mI3PVumP33 — NCAA News (@NCAA_PR) July 11, 2024

HBCU Game Day reports that both HBCUs have completed the four-year process and are members of the (SIAC) Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

In a written statement, Allen University President Dr. Ernest McNealey said, “I am pleased to announce that Allen University is now a full-fledged member of NCAA Division II. Becoming so was a long-standing goal of the Board of Trustees and decades of alumni, and as President, I am particularly pleased to share this news with them. I commend AD Jasher Cox, and his staff members, present and past, and others on the campus who worked tirelessly to achieve this outcome.”

All 12 varsity sports at Allen will be eligible for postseason and championship competition.

NEWS: Allen University Becomes Full NCAA Division II Memberhttps://t.co/ArhU7xmwu9 — Allen University Athletics (@auyellowjackets) July 11, 2024

“We are on the brink of a thrilling era in Allen’s Athletics history,” said Allen University Director of Athletics Jasher Cox. “Throughout the reclassification process, the university has demonstrated excellence at every turn. I am incredibly proud of the past three years and the hard work that has brought us to this moment. An exhilarating chapter now begins as we are officially eligible for postseason play and championships.”

RELATED CONTENT: Stu Jackson Appointed To NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee