Taylor Swift Dragged For “Kidz Bop” Rendition Of Mary J. Blige’s ‘Family Affair’

Taylor Swift, a 35-year-old singer with 15 Grammys under her belt, is under fire for doing what netizens are calling a “Kidz Bop” rendition of Mary J. Blige’s classic hit “Family Affair” in a recently resurfaced clip.

Swift, who has cemented herself as one of the most successful singers of the century in the eyes of her fans, was inspired by Blige to perform a cover of one of her most popular songs.

A clip of Swift performing during her 1989 World Tour in Los Angeles for her recently released “1989” studio LP at the time was shared on Instagram on The Neighborhood Talk’s page.



In the clip, now 53-year-old Blige joined her onstage at the Staples Center in August of 2015 so they could also perform Blige’s track “Doubt.”

Swift began to sing a rendition of “Family Affair” in the clip, which drew some criticism from the comment section beneath the video.

One commenter wrote of Swift’s effort to sing with the “Be Without You” singer, “It sounds like the ‘Kidz Bop’ version. I know that’s right Taylor.”

Another added, “It’s giving karaoke…giving unseasoned, undercooked fried chicken.”

Another comment that received quite a few likes read, “Us white girls love singing along; we are not good at it, but we still know every word.”

Despite online media users’ mixed reactions to the “Bad Blood” singer’s performance beside Blige, the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul praised Swift for the performance.

Following the LA show, Blige told Yahoo, “It was just beautiful singing with her because she has a beautiful, strong voice and an amazing soul. I was honored, and it was a blessing to be up there with her.”

Blige continued, “I’ve always been a fan. I’ve always loved and truly, truly respect Taylor Swift as a woman, as a businesswoman, and as an artist. So I immediately said yes because I just love her that much.”

The veteran singer told the outlet that Swift’s songs have “relatable lyrics” and set a “great example for a lot of women.”

