Teaching Assistant Allegedly Unleashed ‘Poop’ Spray in S.C. High School, Caused $55K In Damages

South Carolina teaching assistant Alexander Paul Robertson Lewis was arrested after allegedly using a can of spray that mimics the smell of “poop”—or “fecal matter”—throughout a high school, causing approximately $55,000 in damage and leading to many students requiring medical attention.

Authorities from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest on its Facebook page after apprehending the 32-year-old on Sept. 20. The incidents took place at West Florence High School in Florence, South Carolina, where Lewis was employed.

He is accused of spraying the “foul” odor on several days between Aug. 25 and as recently as Sep. 19.

Lewis was charged with disturbing schools (non-student) and malicious injury to Property (over $10,000).

Several students who were affected by the spray required medical attention for respiratory issues. Due to the sprayings, the high school’s air conditioning system was damaged and had to be inspected. The cost: more than $55,000.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and that additional charges may be filed against Lewis.

According to WPDE, deputies say Lewis was seen on surveillance video walking through the school’s breezeway while holding the spray can in his right hand. “Lewis repeatedly claimed he sprayed a lemon-scented hand sanitizer, and deputies say they found that sanitizer in the door compartment of Lewis’s car,” the outlet reported.

A deputies’ report stated that he was seen spraying something while he approached his classroom, and then he slipped the item into his pocket. When questioned, he denied knowing what was taking place, but based on the video, along with Lewis’s statements, Lewis was charged.

“The incident reports say that during questioning, Lewis repeatedly denied knowing what was going on, even while watching the video of himself,” WPDE reported.

Lewis is currently out of jail after a bond hearing was held Sept. 20, and he posted the bond, set at just over $9,000.

