News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Former NFL Player Charged After Accusations Of Financially Exploiting Women Via Dating Apps Darryl “Buster” Skrine faces multiple charges, including deposit account fraud, identity fraud, financial transaction card fraud, theft by taking, and criminal attempt to commit theft







A former NFL player, Darryl “Buster” Skrine, has been arrested on 18 charges after being accused of bilking women he met on dating apps.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, the 36-year-old man was arrested Aug. 27 and faces multiple charges, including deposit account fraud, identity fraud, financial transaction card fraud, theft by taking, and criminal attempt to commit theft. Police officials have described his crimes as an extensive financial fraud scheme involving multiple women in several states.

The total losses from the alleged crimes were about $300,000, and police state that there are at least three victims in Wisconsin, North Carolina, and New York. Detectives also feel he has more victims across the country.

Police stated that they started an investigation on Skrine after receiving a complaint from a woman in July who accused him of financially exploiting her. They discovered that he may have been targeting women through online dating platforms. He would allegedly tell them fictional tales about him being in financial trouble and offering to repay the money using his NFL annuity. However, instead of using the money to pay bills, he used it to fund a lifestyle of luxury, including Airbnb rentals, travel, and gift cards.

Skrine is not a stranger to police officers. He’s a wanted man in Canada. In August 2023, he was arrested by Durham Regional Police (in Whitby, Canada) in a $100,000 check fraud case. He was released in April 2024, on bail with GPS monitoring, but fled back to the States after he removed his device.

The former professional football player grew up in Cherokee County in Georgia, and played football for Etowah High School in Woodstock, Georgia. He went to play for the University of Tennessee Chattanooga, and was picked in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. He played for four other teams: the New York Jets, the Chicago Bears, the San Francisco 49ers, and the Tennessee Titans, before hanging up his cleats for good in 2022.

RELATED CONTENT: Paul Pierce Says Black NBA Players Date White Women Because They ‘Apologize More’