Black Friday is a great day to start the hunt for Christmas gifts. While some will choose to break out the most elaborate decorations and Christmas trees, others might opt for a low-key Christmas. Either way, stocking stuffers are always a hit. At least one item in a recipient’s stocking is sure to bring a smile to their face.

Stocking stuffing for a friend, family member, or coworker is not the same. Different levels of familiarity dictate different gifts unless you’re giving the gift of technology. Tech gifts appeal to the masses and can be useful—a great gift for anyone. Don’t know where to start? BLACK ENTERPRISE is helping to narrow the search. BE presents: 10 Tech Gifts That Make Great Stocking Stuffers.

Kindle Remote

@terreeannreads we love a good reason to click add to cart 🤪👏🏾 Kindle page turner flash sale deal ♬ original sound – terreeannreads

Laying down with a Kindle is a great way to decompress, but constantly stirring to tap the screen is not. The Kindle Clicker allows readers to prop up their Kindle wherever they choose and, without moving, turn pages with the click of a finger. It will make a great gift for the reader in your life.

Hootie Alarm

This key chain alarm emits a 130-decibel screech when activated. It also has an LED strobe light to help draw attention to a potentially dangerous situation. If your loved ones enjoy being outside, night or day, safety is always a top priority. The alarm can be attached to belt loops or purse straps for easy access.

PureWine Wine Wands Purifier

#redwineheadaches #wine #bacheloretteparty ♬ original sound – DrinkPureWine @drinkpurewine It’s like a Brita filter, but for wine! Genius 🤯 The Wand removes histamines & sulfites from your glass of wine, purifying it & even enhancing the natural flavor. It really is like a magic wand 🍷🪄Cheers to being able to enjoy wine again without headaches, congestion, redness and all those other pesky side effects. #drinkpurewine

Settling down at the end of the night with a glass of wine is one of life’s pleasures for those who indulge. The PureWine Wand claims to eliminate harmful antioxidants from wine, limiting the risks of a next morning headache. PureWine also claims to be able to restore an open bottle to its first-day freshness, eliminating the need to throw away your favorite bottle of Merlot.

Aqua-Pure

In 2024, safety recalls are abundant. The latest recall for organic carrots is alarming, to say the least. The Aqua-Pure filter eliminates hazardous bacteria and mold from fruits and vegetables. Submerge the filter into water with your fruits and veggies and turn on the disinfectant blue light. Your fruits will be disinfected in five minutes and have an extended shelf life.

FIXD Car Scanner

Stay on top of your car’s maintenance with the FIXD scanner. The device connects to your vehicle and sends messages to your phone through an app, alerting you of any potential problems. FIXD sends notifications for maintenance services like oil changes and tire rotations. The slightest noise can be diagnosed at your fingertips.

Riddia Press

The pocket-sized iron allows anyone to keep it cute when out and about. If you want to save space in your luggage, the Riddia Press is the iron for you. A rechargeable battery powers the gadget and heats up in 60 seconds. Packing the Riddia can save the day if your travel location offers the amenity.

Sprig Infusion Starter Kit

#sprig #sprigbykohler @dwellaware I’ve partnered with Sprig by Kohler to share how you can transform your daily routines into wellbeing rituals! As a mom of 3, DIYer and small business owner, life can get very busy and I can struggle to keep up with self-care. The Sprig Shower Infusion Device gives an amazing aromatherapy experience! Sprig also has awesome body & linen mists, candles and bath bombs. They have natural blends and premium ingredients, to help you step into a moment of deeper relaxation. You deserve it. 🧖🏾‍♀️🌿 Use code DWELLAWARE20 for 20% off your order! #stepintosprig #ad @Sprig ♬ original sound – Amanda

Give the gift of peaceful spa-like showers. The Sprig shower starter kit is promoted as a skincare must-have and the perfect stocking stuffer. The shower head releases a “water stream with clean aromatherapy and skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid and sodium PCA.” Though it’s on the pricier side, the “rest,” “refresh,” and “breathe” pod inserts are promoted as stress relievers.

Mechen M3 Touchscreen MP3 Player

If phone storage is an issue, this MP3 player is a godsend. Paying for monthly streaming services can get expensive. Downloading albums to your phone can also take up space that could be used for holiday pictures, social media apps, and more. The Mechen MP3 includes 138GB, FM Radio, and high-quality digital sound. Talk on the phone without disrupting your playlist.

Hatch Restore Alarm Clock

This is more than an alarm to jolt you out of your slumber. The Hatch Restore offers white noise settings to help you sleep well at night. Connected to an app on your phone, you can download sleep stories, meditation routines, and various sounds. It features a dimmable light that gently brightens at its designated alert time. The gift of a peaceful night’s rest is priceless.

PhoneSoap UV Sanitizer

Here’s a stocking stuffer to help keep the germs away during flu season. The PhoneSoap UV sanitizer is a lightweight case with UV light to disinfect and charge your phone. The case is perfect for anyone in constant contact with the public.

