Beauty and Brains: Spelling Bee Whiz Zaila Avant-garde is Publishing Two Books

This teen connected her talents from spelling to writing.

Zaila Avant-garde, the teen champion of the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee, announced her newest accomplishment: becoming a children’s book author as she prepares to release two books this summer.

According to Scripps News, the two books, It’s Not Bragging If It’s True and Words of Wonder from Z to A, will be released by Penguin Random House.

Avant-garde shared the new business venture with her Twitter followers.

Hi everyone! I would like to announce that I have 2 books coming out this summer, 🎉🥳. Preorder your copies Today at 👉 https://t.co/vlt6ktBs7P. I hope everyone’s having a great week! pic.twitter.com/Ogwoq1mflh — Zaila Avant-garde (@ZailaAvantgarde) January 18, 2023

It’s Not Bragging If It’s True is a nonfiction book that follows Avant-garde’s life as she rose to fame after her win at the spelling bee. The middle-grade level book will target children eight to twelve years old and offer them advice on how to accomplish their dreams.

“In this nonfiction book, Zaila shares the personal anecdotes that have shaped her life and extends advice to readers on living authentically,” the book’s summary read. “While Zaila is an exceptional and inspiring young woman, she has fears and anxieties just like everyone else; what makes her remarkable is the way she chooses to move through the obstacles in front of her.”

Words of Wonder from Z to A targets a younger audience of children ages three to seven. The picture book will cover 26 of Avant-garde’s favorite words such as “hope,” “kindness,” and “resilience.

The young author, who made history as the first African American student to take home the spelling bee championship title, will release both books this Summer.

It’s Not Bragging If It’s True, co-written with Marti Dumas, is set to release on May 2. Readers can pre-order the nonfiction biography directly from the publisher or on Amazon as a hardcover, e-book, or audiobook.

Words of Wonder from Z to A, is set to be released a few weeks later, on June 27. Pre-orders for a hardcover or e-book can also be fulfilled from the publisher or on Amazon.