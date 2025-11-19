Technology by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Former Teen Startup Founder Now Leads African Division Of Fintech Company At Just 22 Miracle Nwankwo's first startup led him to his latest role as CEO of a fintech company.







A former teen startup founder continues to reach milestones as a young CEO in the fintech industry.

Miracle Nwankwo launched BookClinic at just 19 years old, beginning his professional career. The health-tech startup helped users get medical diagnostics and book appointments on the fly. The company’s success put Nwankwo on the map before he even finished his computer science degree.

The 22-year-old told Techpoint Africa why he decided to pursue a career path that offers a lucrative future and still changes lives.

“Because I was already inspired by the possibilities of technology and the success stories behind it, I made up my mind very early while still in secondary school that I was going to study Computer Science,” shared Nwankwo. “The goal was simple: build tech solutions that millions of people would use and eventually become a billionaire.”

Despite first seeing a computer in secondary school, he learned to code from the ground up. He took his passion to new heights, developing the skills needed to make his contributions to the tech industry.

Once influenced by tech giants such as Mark Zuckerberg, Nwankwo has become an inspiration to young visionaries. Now a graduate of Babcock University in Nigeria, Nwankwo bypassed the entry-level career steps to lead the African Subdiary of Veefin, an Indian-based fintech company.

Nwankw does not take the role of CEO of Veefin Nigeria lightly. According to the young chief executive, the company “provides end-to-end technology infrastructure for banks, NBFCs, and corporates.” This can range from its mobile platforms and fraud monitoring to customer service operations.

However, it was through the network and investments poured into BookClinic that got him his latest gig. An investor in his initial project connected him with the founders of the Indian startup. Its executives sought someone to lead its expansion into Nigeria and the West African region.

In Nigeria, Nwankwo’s team mainly handles the supply chain finance platforms for these clients. While not previously well-versed in the finance world, his knack for technological advancements across multiple sectors made him apt for the role.

“I had to understand the lending ecosystem, learn business banking structures, study how banks operate internally, understand compliance, risk, and regulatory requirements, and understand how to sell tech to enterprise-level clients. Being in this role has been a beautiful experience,” he explained.

He continued, “My role involves meeting bank executives, pitching our platform, and demonstrating how our solutions help them scale, cut costs, and operate more efficiently. It’s challenging but very fulfilling.”

As the startup founder builds a successful career in fintech development and leadership, Nwankwo continues to promote the possibilities of technology to improve our world and the services we provide.

“I think technology would shape the future in a splendid way. Almost every five to ten years, there’s always a crazy invention, and we sometimes don’t see the clue…In a few years, the big and amazing technology we have now will be replaced by something even better. Technology is going to keep advancing in all fields.”



