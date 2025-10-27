13-Year-Old Launches Youth-Focused Skincare Line With Famed Black Chemist Behind ‘Rhode’

Coco Granderson believes in a good skincare routine, even at 13.

The teenager has self-funded her skincare line, Yes Day, with backing from a well-known industry expert. Coco was able to bring in chemist Ron Robinson into her endeavors.

Robinson is already known as the chemist who helped Hailey Bieber establish her beauty and skincare brand, Rhode. As a cosmetic chemist, Robinson consulted on the development of the formulas for its signature products. After e.l.f. acquired the brand for $1 billion, Robinson has partnered with a Black-owned skincare brand while it finds its own success.

According to AfroTech, Robinson has an equity stake and is listed as a co-owner of Yes Day. Launching at the top of October, Yes Day rolled out its first batch of products, including Float Foam Cleanser, Whip Dream Moisturizer, and Lip Sweetie Lip Mask.

Coco showed off the products herself, befitting young girls and adults who want helpful ingredients and bright packaging.

Coco decided to break into the booming skincare industry after noticing many brands did not cater to her teenage demographic. The 13-year-old wanted to prioritize products that would appeal to girls like her while still caring for their evolving skin.

“I want to launch a brand because I was like, ‘No one’s making skin care for kids, and if they are, it doesn’t tick the box, because either it’s not cute or it doesn’t actually help,” Coco told Glossy.

Her idea finally reached Robinson, who believed in her mission and passion to diversify the skincare game. The brand’s formula includes probiotics, centella asiatica, and antioxidants. However, its priority is to be an engaging way for young people to get into skincare safely.

He shared, “I wanted to help these young consumers build a healthy routine around maintaining their barrier, hydrating, protecting their skin, and giving them that glow.”

Furthermore, as the brand takes off, its Black girl founder is leading the charge for youth-focused skincare. With an emphasis on making skin glow, it includes dream-like names in its products. The skincare line even boasts an affordable price range of $15 to $26. Its “Sleepover Set,” consisting of the four initial products, also goes for $72.

As Coco builds her own lane in the beauty sphere, she wants to help teen girls develop their confidence and community, one face mask at a time.

“Skincare is my self-care,” she wrote on its website. YES DAY is for me, my friends and people like us who want to live their boldest, baddest lives. Full of positivity, free of worries.”

RELATED CONTENT: HEROES IRL: Black Couple Detains Suspected Arsonist In Runyon Canyon, 6 Months After California Wildfire Aftermath