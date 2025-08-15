Entertainment by Von Boozier Twins Teleau Belton Makes History As First Black-Owned Network To Launch Original Video Game And Live Sports Streaming Belton is building more than a platform







What happens when innovation meets audacity? You get Now That’s TV, the unapologetic, Black-owned network founded by Teleau Belton that is making history as the first of its kind to launch an original video game and stream live combat sports. Known for its unfiltered reality shows and fiercely loyal Gen Z and millennial fan base, Belton is building more than a platform. He is building a cultural movement.

BLACK ENTERPRISE caught up with Belton to talk about what it means to own your content, bet on your culture, and lead a tech-forward revolution in Black media without gatekeepers and without apologies.

BE: You’ve made history with this expansion. What does ownership mean to you in today’s digital media landscape?

TELEAU: We built Now That’s TV to connect the culture directly to the people, no middleman, no gatekeepers, no filter. Ownership means having full control over the vision, the message, and the future. It means we do not need permission to tell our stories the way they are meant to be told, and we never have to water them down to fit someone else’s agenda. In today’s digital age, it is about more than just content. It is about owning the pipeline, the narrative, and the relationship with your audience. Everything we create is real, raw, and unapologetically made for our community, and we own every piece of that process.

BE: From launching an original video game to live-streaming boxing matches, what made you bet big on these uncharted territories for a Black-owned network?

Reality TV was just the starting line. I wanted to show we can win in spaces we have historically been excluded from, including gaming, live sports, and large-scale events. These are not random plays; they are intentional moves to diversify revenue, grow our audience, and prove our cultural influence works across industries. We are not just making TV shows. We are creating a full entertainment ecosystem, where our people can see themselves everywhere, from the controller in their hands to the championship belt in the ring.

BE: Many platforms chase trends. How do you decide what moves to make without diluting your brand?

Authenticity is our bottom line. We do not jump on something just because it is trending. We move when it feels right for our audience and stays true to our DNA. Our viewers are smart, and they can spot clickbait a mile away. We pay attention to what resonates, then deliver it, whether it is the raw drama they love or a completely new concept. We would rather set the trends than chase them.

BE: What challenges did you face taking Now That’s TV from idea to impact, especially as an independent Black founder in streaming and tech?

The hardest part was building without a blueprint. We had no investors, no connections, no industry guide, just an idea, a community, and the will to figure it out. There were moments it felt like walking blindfolded through a maze, but each wrong turn taught us to move smarter. We learned to problem-solve in real-time, build our own infrastructure, and keep pushing forward even when the odds said stop. That grit became our biggest advantage.

BE: Your audience is young, loyal, and outspoken. How much of your content strategy is driven by them versus your own vision?

It is a 50/50 partnership. We deliver exactly what our audience asks for — the shows, personalities, and formats they love — but we also push them to try something new. Some of our biggest hits are things they did not even know they wanted until we gave it to them. That balance keeps the brand fresh and keeps them coming back.

BE: How does Now That’s TV’s growth serve as a model for other Black creators who want to build without waiting for a greenlight?

Our story proves you do not need permission to create something powerful. We have taken the hits, made the mistakes, and figured out the formula so the next creator does not have to start from scratch. Every time we level up, we are showing that ownership, innovation, and cultural impact can start from the ground up and still compete with the biggest players in the industry. If we can do it without a greenlight, they can too.

BE: What do you say to legacy media execs who still see Black-owned platforms as “niche” or not scalable?

I would tell them to wake up. Black-owned platforms are not niche. We are trendsetters, market movers, and cultural architects. We have built global audiences that are loyal and engaged, without following their playbook. We have proven we can scale, innovate, and lead. And the truth is, we are only just getting started. The future is not going to wait for them to catch up.

For more information on Now That’s TV and its programming, visit: www.nowthatstvplus.com.

