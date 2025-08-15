News by Kandiss Edwards Men Who XCEL: Troy Taylor To Be Honored At The 2025 ‘XCEL Summit For Men’ Troy Taylor, CEO and founder of Coca-Cola Beverages Florida will be honored for his elite work in the beverage industry and Black community.







Troy Taylor will be honored for his exceptional leadership in business and mentorship at the 2025 BLACK ENTERPRISE XCEL Summit for Men.

Taylor made history as the first family owner of a Coca-Cola franchise. He exemplifies the summit’s ethos of “Made For Men. Built For Impact.” In 2015, Taylor broke barriers by establishing Coca-Cola Beverages Florida. The company is the first privately held Coca-Cola bottling franchise in six-decades. A decade later he remains the founder, chairman, and CEO. The company now ranks as the third-largest privately owned Coca-Cola franchise in the U.S.

Billion-Dollar Businessman

In 2018, BE reported on Taylor’s success in garnering $1.2 billion in revenues. BE recognized Taylor’s franchise as part of the elite “billion-dollar revenue club.” The acknowledgement is a rare feat amongst Black-owned businesses.

Taylor is intentional in his efforts to pour back into the Black community through his business venture. He makes a point of using his personal and professional leverage to uplift others.

“The beauty of having larger Black-owned businesses, you’re controlling cash flow where you can invest in Black banks, Black vendors, and other Black entrepreneurs,” he said to BE CEO Earl “Butch” Graves at the company’s BE Entrepreneurs Summit.

Business Accolades

Beyond scaling his enterprise, Taylor serves on multiple industry boards: the Coca-Cola Bottlers’ Association, American Beverage Association, and the Florida Chamber of Commerce. Additionally, he also contributes to the overall governance of the institution through the Coca-Cola North America System Leadership Board and the Florida Council of 100. Furthermore, in 2018, his entrepreneurship earned him the EY Entrepreneur of the Year, Florida (Consumer Products) award, further affirming his business acumen and impact.

After receiving his honor for his exceptional leadership, Taylor will lend his voice during a fireside chat. Taylor will join Ed Gordon, Jamal Harrison-Bryant and George C. Fraser in conversation. The esteemed honorees and host will discuss what’s lies ahead for Black men, the Black community, and Mobilizing On An Agenda For Black Progress.

Taylor’s is poised to inform and inspire emerging professionals at the XCEL Summit for Men. Be in attendance Oct. 15–17 at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress in Orlando. For more information click here.

