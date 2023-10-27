UGG And Telfar Unveil Star-Studded “Krinkle” Collection Campaign

The latest collaboration between UGG and Telfar is bringing out some of Black Hollywood’s hottest. Their new “Krinkle” Collection is complete with Black entertainers such as Morris Chestnut, Yung Miami, and Lil Kim rocking the latest looks.

The new collection features a new side to the ongoing joint venture, with a patent finish to their standard designs, as confirmed by Hypebeast. The colorways include a bright orange called “Spicy Pumpkin,” crisp white, and sultry black, all made in the boots and shopping bags fans of the brands have come to love. The campaign photos included whimsical shots of the serious artists placing the shoes on their hands and feet while the well-known shopping bags were placed around the set.

The owner of the Black-owned brand, Telfar Clemens, joined his muses in a spread celebrating the new release, modeling the all-black pieces with Lil Kim in one of the signature photos of the campaign.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @telfarglobal

“KIM+TELFAR+UGG+KRINKLE” shared the fashion brands in the joint post. “DROPPING UGGVEMBER 2ND— Black crinkle-patent leather bags and boots for your feet AND hands. PUT YOUR UGGERS UP!”

Morris Chestnut modeled the traditional UGG x Telfar pieces, smiling wide in a holiday-esque photo with Clemens as they both showed off the original looks. The post was shared by Corey T. Stokes, a stylist and creative director who helped facilitate the shoot as the Essence Awards Best Fashion Campaign for 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stokes (@coreytstokes)

Lastly, Yung Miami showcased an exclusive set that showcased her hype for the collaboration. She posted a matching bikini set in the “Spicy Pumpkin” color to her social media, complete with the boots to match.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caresha ..💗💋 (@yungmiami305)

Additional stars involved with this newest rollout were boxer/actor Mickey Rourke, model Rolling Ray, and singer Teezo Touchdown. The boots come in tall and mini sizes, with the shearling trim traditionally found on Uggs, with the Telfar logo emblazoned as well. The collection is available for everyone, as Telfar’s signature motto promises, starting on Nov. 2.

RELATED CONTENT: Telfar and UGG Team Back Up For New Fall/Winter Collection