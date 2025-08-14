by Kandiss Edwards Telfar’s New Collection Draws Inspiration From Plastic Grocery Bags New York-based, luxury bag company, Telfar is using nostalgia with its new plastic grocery bag collection, available in 11 styles.







On Aug. 15, designer bag company Telfar is dropping its latest collection inspired by plastic grocery bags.

The design is a reimagined take on a regular plastic bag received at a bodega, grocery store, or gas station. Telfar’s design elevates the mundane functional item into a fashion-forward statement piece. The Telfar Plastic Bag unfolds in two sizes, regular and jumbo.

Telfar describes it as “our take on the staple New York sidewalk silhouette.”

The bag is designed with double-lined construction, ruched elastic handles, and multiple functional pockets.

According to descriptions on the website, “the bag features side pockets, a zip pocket, a slit pocket, and even a stash pocket.” The regular size fits a 13-inch laptop and daily essentials. The jumbo serves as an ideal carry-on.

The company offers 11 unique designs to give consumers a versatile selection. However, Telfar’s wares are known to sell out quickly. To have a better chance at securing a bag, subscribe to their updates for release alerts. Telfar’s official site remains the primary drop zone. Restocks happen periodically

Here’s the 11 different colors and graphics for Telfar’s “Plastic Bags” pic.twitter.com/LYMTpmgUnS — keith (@FvshionsWarrior) August 13, 2025

Resale platforms such as StockX, and Vestiaire Collective offer pre-owned or unworn options. However, it may take time for the bag to become available. Resale sites are known for inflated prices, but the products are usually authenticated for buyer confidence.

Plastic Bag Achieves Accessibility Mission

At its core, the Telfar Plastic Bag continues the brand’s mission of accessible luxury. Queens native Telfar Clemens, founder of the company, has made it his mission to keep the luxury item affordable. To date, the price of bags has stayed below $300. Their pricing model relies on demand. According to Clemens, the higher the demand, the lower the price. Bag collections have dropped as low as $68.

“Many brands use price as a barrier to entry. I never wanted that for my brand,” Clemens told Fast Company in 2023.

However, while the price is attractive, quantity remains a barrier. The company creates buzz through scarcity, and the model works.

Whether you’re drawn to the affordable price, clean aesthetic, bag quality, or nostalgic grocery bag reference, Telfar’s newest drop offers a style that’s designed to be carried and noticed.

RELATED CONTENT: Telfar Takes Over An NYC Alleyway For 20th Anniversary Show