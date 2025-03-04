Rovell Gaither Shuts Down Criticism That Telfar Copied Their Handbags

A Black designer is shutting down critics that accused Telfar of copying their handbag designs.

The independent designer, Rovell Gaither, is addressing concerns that the popular clothing line stole his branding with their latest “Dumpling Bag” drop. The handbags, which feature a denim exterior with topstitching, has sparked controversy, given its similarities to the young designer’s aesthetic. The Neighborhood Talk shared photos of comparable pieces.

Gaither posted on TikTok to speak about the controversy. While he would not confirm that Telfar outright stole his design, he did share that he “100 percent agrees” with people’s concerns on their similarities.

“Did [Telfar] copy from me? No. And the reason why I’m saying that is because I’ve never made a bag that looks exactly like that. Now, there are elements of that bag that is my, that’s my style,” shared Gaither.

“You know, the swirls, the denim… For Telfar, that’s not something that they do. That’s way out of their caliber, but that’s really on brand for me. So that’s why a lot of people were saying that. But do I feel like they copied me? No, because I’ve never made anything that looks exactly like that.”

Yet, the designer did not deny that Telfar could have “potentially” taken inspiration from him. He told his TikTok followers that you “never know” who may watch your content and use it for their own.

“Now, for taking inspiration or being inspired…potentially,” revealed Gaither.

“And the reason why I say that is because you never know who is watching you, especially when you use social media. Just as easily as my work can come across your ‘For You’ page or the person who’s following me, or who likes my work, is the same way you can easily come across somebody else who may be looking to take inspiration and incorporate it into their work.”

Telfar has yet to comment on the issue. Gaither, however, has used the moment as a lesson for creatives to know anyone can find and possibly be inspired by one’s work.

RELATED CONTENT: 10 Fashion Brands That Boast Black Excellence