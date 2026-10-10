(Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images) Lifestyle by Selena Hill Telfar Took Over Paris Fashion Week Without Leaving Brooklyn The Black-owned fashion label staged its Spring/Summer 2027 runway show in New York while fashion insiders in Paris watched via livestream.







Telfar Clemens is once again challenging fashion’s traditional playbook, proving a designer doesn’t have to follow the industry’s rules to command its attention.

For his Spring/Summer 2027 collection, the founder of the independent fashion label Telfar invited industry insiders to Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 6, then staged the runway show in Brooklyn, New York. Roughly 300 guests gathered at Paris’ Théâtre Daunou expecting a conventional presentation. Instead, they watched the collection debut through a livestream from New York. Meanwhile, hundreds of customers in Brooklyn arrived expecting a sample sale and found themselves at the center of the fashion event, reports EBONY.

According to TheGrio, the production opened with a model whose runway walk was interrupted by a phone call from Clemens, who appeared on-screen from Brooklyn before launching the show. The move turned a traditional fashion presentation into a real-time demonstration of the brand’s connection to its audience.

The Spring/Summer 2027 collection also highlighted Clemens’ effort to expand the label’s identity beyond its signature Shopping Bag, an accessory that has become a cultural mainstay.

According to Vogue, Clemens presented tailored suits, deconstructed garments, animal prints, jersey separates, and accessories that reworked familiar silhouettes. The collection included jackets and shorts with exposed linings, textured sportswear, and chain-trimmed pieces that referenced the handles of the brand’s popular bags. He described his vision as a more “mature” direction for the brand while highlighting its more than two decades in business.

Following the Brooklyn presentation, Telfar held a sample sale that let customers exchange older bags for a new bag or clothing as part of their Bag Redemption program. Instead of centering the experience exclusively on editors, buyers, and industry insiders, Telfar made its consumer community part of the main event. The strategy reflects the label’s long-standing emphasis on accessibility and independence. Rather than treating Paris as the only stage that matters, Clemens used the global fashion calendar to spotlight the New York audience that has supported his business.

RELATED CONTENT: Telfar’s ‘Downsizing’ Announcement Is Actually A Clever Marketing Play For Its Newest Bag