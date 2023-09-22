Telfar And UGG Step Into Fall Collection As A Team

Telfar and UGG have another collaboration collection that’ll keep us cozy, stylish, and warm this fall and winter.

On Tuesday, Sept. 19, the fashion brands announced their second joint venture, which launches Sept. 25 exclusively on Telfar and UGG’s official websites. This time, Telfar and UGG add their signature flair to denim bags and boots topped off with UGG’s cozy wool sherpa lining.

A variety of Telfeezy-designed leggings, boxer briefs, bucket hats, and T-shirts are also part of the signature collection of small, medium, and large Telfar shopping bags. Telfar took to Instagram on Tuesday to tease the new collab in an “UGGbelievable” video showing musician Ian Isiah in a bathtub covered in items from the collection.

“IS THAT DENIM??!? COMING SEPTEMBER 25: TELFAR x @UGG DENIM ,” the brand captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @telfarglobal

The new collaboration comes two years after the first Telfar x UGG team-up that included a collection of chestnut-colored bags and boots. That collection also included black T-shirts with “UGG” on the front, and sweaters that displayed “Telfar.”

Fans were already wondering if the chestnut colorway would return in the newly unveiled collection, or if denim would have to do for now.

“Does that mean the ugg chestnut or ugg black bags are coming soon ? Mr. Telfar plz don’t play games w/me & get me all excited,” said one enthusiast.

Their questions were answered on Friday, when Telfar followed up with a photo slide of Isiah modeling the black UGGs lined with wool sherpa shaped in Telfar’s signature “TC” logo. Other photos showcased the denim boxer briefs, leggings, and T-shirts wearers can pair with their bags and boots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @telfarglobal

Telfar is fresh off dressing Beyoncé (and Blue Ivy) for her highly successful Renaissance World Tour. The brand showed off the tracksuits Queen Bey and her dancers donned for their recent tour stop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @telfarglobal

RELATED CONTENT: Telfar Clemens Is Moving On From Bag Security Program