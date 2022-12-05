10 Black Companies With Holiday Goods For Your Party Hosting Needs

Tis’ the season to surround your Christmas tree with gifts for loved ones. As you head into the holiday season, it’s only right to wrap your gifts and decorate your homes with essentials that are For Us By Us! Here are 10 Black companies offering top party goods for all your holiday party hosting needs.

Black Paper Party

Black Paper Party has made a name for itself for its Black-centric gift wrapping paper and gift boxes. The 2022 collection includes jungle print gift wrap, ornaments, holiday cards, and gift tag stickers. In addition to online, the line is sold at Target, Walmart, and Amazon.

Midnight Reflections

Midnight Reflections has gift wrapping, ornaments, and holiday essentials aimed at diversifying he holiday season.

Estelle Colored Glass

Estelle Colored Glass serves as a luxury brand of hand-blown colored glass cake stands and stemware in a mix of jewel tones and soft pastels. The company was inspired by the founder’s grandmother, Estelle, who had a passion for antiquing and made weekly visits to her favorite shops in small neighboring South Carolina towns.

The pieces are best described as “jewels for your table” that can add life to your desserts and holiday dishes. Prop your desserts on their iconic pastel-stained glassware and bedazzled your guests. They have a holiday collection on sale that includes regal goblets and flutes.

Greentop Gifts

Greentop Gifts has the perfect holiday gift-wrapping paper for your gift-wrapping needs.

Effortless Composition

Effortless Composition is a curated collection of Black-owned home goods. The pieces are great for decorating your home and adding a touch of the African diaspora to your space. Pieces include Bamboo Basket Candle Holders, throws and pillows, decorative bowls, and more.

FOLKUS

FOLKUS is the Black-owned eco-friendly collection of gift wrapping paper that possess a multipurpose use as tablecloths and even wallpaper.

Black Like I Never Left

Set your drinks on these homemade coasters from Black Like I Never Left. The brand draws its inspiration from the African diaspora by showcasing original designs that blend eclectic, modern, and minimalist styles in a way that celebrates the Black community.

The company launched in July 2020 with two sets of HBCU-themed coasters and has grown to include over 45 designs and counting.

Black Pepper Paperie Co.

Based in Washington DC, Black Pepper Paperie Co. is a mixed-media art and design studio that creates surface pattern designs and original handcrafted pieces that can be used for wearable ceramic art and home decor. The studio is run by Hadiya Williams who helps showcase the pieces inspired by the African diaspora.

Ceramic Meltdown

Ceramic Meltdown is a line of Kyle Lee-designed ceramic pieces that serve as vases, cups, plates, bowls, and even candles.

Afro Unicorn is a Black-owned line of assorted party favors that have been sold at Walmart. The holiday collection includes sweaters, socks, mugs, a Black Santa puzzle, and more.

Samia Lynn

Samia Lynn is an Etsy-run shop of original designs for gift wrapping paper, holiday cards, and more.

Venus Island

Venus Island boasts a collection of African and Caribbean-inspired holiday accessories including gift wraps, gift bags, tissue paper, gift cards, and even jewelry and umbrellas that make for the perfect gifts.