Tenant Speaks Out After Altercation With ‘Karen’ Landlord Goes Viral

Vontese Wines is speaking out about the viral altercation between her and her landlord, Elizaveta Andersen, which featured Andersen dramatically claiming Wines assaulted her, CBS News reports.

The recorded incident took place in Aurora, Colorado.

The video shows Andersen collapsing to the ground and pretending that Wines attacked her. Andersen can be heard on the ground yelling for help and stating that Wines pushed her. The man recording can be heard saying, “Really?”

“That’s when you see me turn away, and that’s when you see her fall on the floor,” said Wines, who added that the ordeal has left her shaken up.

Wines had been renting a townhome from Andersen since November 2024, with her lease requiring her to pay rent by noon on the first of every month. An additional $110 late fee would be added to any delayed payments. However, the tenant said often felt pressure from the landlord to pay in advance and had text messages to prove it. Since she had the funds, Wines often complied.

But things escalated when Andersen showed up unannounced on March 1 with an eviction notice, just one day after sending a text that the locks would be changed. According to The Mirror, doorbell camera footage revealed the landlord confronted Wines with a warning. “If you don’t have this door open, I’m gonna have the locksmith open it, and you’ll pay for it.”

Wines said it was not even 12:15 pm when the landlord arrived and she heard drilling at the front door. She said she wasn’t given the chance to pay the late fee before anything happened.

“I kind of thought she was trying to intimidate me because she had been texting me a lot prior. I was completely shocked,” she said.

Landlord-tenant attorney Steven Flaxman said Andersen’s actions were out of line, claiming the law allows a late fee to be charged after the seventh calendar day of the month only, so a landlord charging a tenant a late fee on the second of the month is called “an improper charge.”

Following the incident, Wines and her family packed up and moved out. “I feel a lot more safe over here,” she said, while settling into a new home.

But according to an update from Wines’ Facebook account, Andersen escalated things after she moved out.

“She actually went to the police on 3/10/25 around 2:30 pm claiming to be me and the police sergeant called ME because they thought I was there in the main lobby waiting to speak to an officer,” Wines wrote. “This lady is now walking around with a boot on and crutches from this fake fall.”

After the video went viral, another woman claimed to have experienced the same “Karen-like” tactics from Andersen.

