White Woman Sets Her Partner Up For Failure By Challenging A Black Boxer Over Foul Language In An Airport 

An airport confrontation went viral after a white woman hyped her partner up to confront a Black boxer over foul language, Atlanta Black Star reported.

Posted in three parts on both X and TikTok, the confrontation started by showing a number of travelers seated at an unidentified airport gate when a white man in a black shirt confronts a Black man in a red hoodie — with boxing gloves around his neck — over the language he is using on a phone call. “You got some small children, your language is pretty steep,” the white man can be heard saying. The Black man responds by saying, “Respectfully, respectfully, I don’t know what I said, but mind your business, respectfully.”

Then things started to escalate. When the man in the black tee said that he was minding his business, the other reminded him that he wasn’t, or the conversation wouldn’t have begun in the first place. Following the response, the white man boldly asked the Black man if he wanted to step outside, referring to having a fight. “Wanna step outside?” the man asks. Without hesitation, the man with the boxing gloves hops up to take him up on his offer. “We can go right now. Where you wanna go?” he said.

“Talk about it. You asked. Remember you asked.”

telling a man who got boxing gloves to run a fade a with you is nasty pic.twitter.com/Fd1Md2F3rl — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) October 21, 2024

Once the man in the hoodie rose to his feet, the woman sitting next to the man in the Black shirt – who initiated the confrontation — raised her hand in a motion for both to calm down; however, the alleged boxer wasn’t backing down. “And you tell me to calm down, but you asked me, right?” he said.

Part two and three of the confrontation that was posted on TikTok shows the Black man demanding an apology. Once the white man did so, another white woman suddenly appeared and complained about the man’s language, making a bigger scene, and prompting that she wanted something done about it, resulting in airport personnel arriving on the scene.

https://www.tiktok.com/@ktaylor92/video/7427986991020543275?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7421234375763609131

As the clip started to circulate, gaining more than five million views, comments poured in in support of the Black man, later identified as Will Jefferson. The professional boxer has his own following on TikTok under the handle @gods.will00. He even commented on the video to defend himself. “Do you know how hard it is to forgive somebody that’s literally picking on you for no reason other than the fact that you look different?” Jefferson wrote in the comment section.

“Yeah, I love God [so] sorry I’m not a thug lol”

Another follower pointed out that no one initially stood up for Jefferson while the confrontation was going on. “The person recording should have stood up for him!!,” @darrickchris said. “Didn’t say a word on his behalf.”

