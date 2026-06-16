News by Selena Hill Tennessee Law Requires Proof Of Citizenship And Proficiency In English To Obtain Driver’s License Republican lawmakers say the law was passed for public safety and to prevent undocumented workers from driving.







A new Tennessee law set to take effect in January is reigniting debate over immigration after Republican lawmakers approved stricter requirements for obtaining a driver’s license and registering a vehicle.

The legislation will require applicants to provide proof of U.S. citizenship or lawful residency before obtaining a driver’s license or registering a vehicle in the state. The law also introduces new English-language proficiency requirements for driver’s license applicants. Supporters say the measures are designed to improve public safety and strengthen immigration enforcement, while critics argue the law could create unnecessary barriers for legal immigrants and international workers, reports Local 3 News.

Under the new policy, applicants who cannot initially take the written driver’s license exam in English may receive a limited license after completing the test in another language. However, they will be required to return after the first year and pass a written English exam.

Republican Tennessee Rep. Michele Reneau told Local 3 News that the law was designed to improve road safety and ensure that drivers understand roadway instructions written in English. Supporters also argue that the law is a tool to discourage unauthorized immigration and close perceived loopholes in the state’s licensing and vehicle registration systems.

“This is just an important step in tightening the noose around this illegal immigration issue,” said Reneau. “It’s really important for the safety of Tennesseans to be able to make it as difficult as possible, and hopefully that discouragement by not being able to get that license will discourage them from driving.”

Critics, however, warn that the law could have unintended economic consequences. Terry Olsen, a Chattanooga immigration lawyer, said the new law will negatively affect the state’s economic growth by potentially making Tennessee less attractive to international talent and foreign investment.

“I would just like everyone to understand that I think that we’re changing 30 years of growth,” he told the local news channel.

Olsen also argued that traffic signs rely more on color than on language. Furthermore, he says that in a country dependent on vehicles for mobility, prohibiting non-residents from registering cars and denying them licenses based on language could harm the economy by affecting relationships with international companies.

“When you have companies looking where to locate, they look at factors…Trade teams look at schools, education, quality of life movement, and part of that movement and quality of life would be driving, and so when you have a culture in the U.S. that’s about cars, and we don’t have where you can take a train or a bus or can walk somewhere, it really reduces these factors.”

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