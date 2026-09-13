Photo by Dolgachov/Getty Images Sports by Selena Hill Tennessee Linebacker Arion Carter Turns A $427 NCAA Suspension Into A Campaign Against Cancer The college football star is turning the controversy surrounding his NCAA suspension into a fundraising campaign for cancer research.







A $427 plane ticket cost University of Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter a game. Now, he’s using that same $427 figure to help cancer patients.

Carter, who the NCAA suspended after an agent paid for his flight to an NFL pre-draft training facility, is flipping the controversy into a philanthropic initiative, reports Fortune.

Carter originally faced a two-game suspension after the NCAA determined that accepting the agent-paid flight violated its rules. He repaid the $427 after deciding to return to Tennessee instead of entering the 2026 NFL draft. The NCAA later reduced the suspension to one game. Now, Carter is making that $427 mean something very different.

Beginning with Tennessee’s matchup against Georgia Tech on Sept. 12, Carter will donate $427 for every tackle he records during the 2026 season. He also pledged $500 for every sack, $1,000 for every interception or forced fumble, and $5,000 for a defensive touchdown.

The campaign will be facilitated through Girls in Real Life Situations, a nonprofit founded by Carter’s mother, Sheteka Alexander. Proceeds will support cancer-related organizations, including Sisters Network Nashville, which helps cancer patients with medical expenses.

The announcement comes after Carter’s girlfriend, Mariah Bryant, was diagnosed with breast cancer in February and began undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

“My mom has always wanted to raise a nonprofit foundation to help women and little girls,” Carter said. “And with what my girlfriend has gone through these last few months, it really touched my heart,” Carter said, according to the University of Tennessee Athletics.

“You can’t really change the circumstances that you’re put in, especially with this one,” he said. “So I tried to turn a negative into a positive, put a smile on people’s faces.”

Carter also said Bryant’s experience changed his perspective and motivated him to use his platform to raise awareness.

“With my girlfriend going through what she’s went through in these last couple of months, and me seeing it firsthand, it just really touched my heart,” Carter said. “It really made me have a different perspective and want to be able to raise awareness and set up a foundation for cancer research.”

Meet Mariah, Arion Carter’s girlfriend and a breast cancer survivor.



She opens up about her journey, Carter’s support, and what his decision to donate $427 for every tackle this season to cancer research means to her.



With Carter back this weekend against Georgia Tech,… pic.twitter.com/ZVBwi72w7j — Emilie Rae Cochrane (@EmCochranetv) September 9, 2026

The fundraising model puts a different spin on the evolving business of college athletics. Rather than treating NIL earnings solely as personal compensation, Carter is connecting his athletic performance to charitable giving. The potential impact is significant. Carter recorded 76 tackles in 10 games last season, leading the SEC with an average of 7.6 tackles per game. Had the current pledge been applied to his 2025 statistics, his donations would have exceeded $34,000, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel.

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