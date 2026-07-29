(Photo: Wikimedia) Education by Sidnee Michelle Tennessee State University Names Jennifer Bell Interim Athletic Director Amid Investigation Bell will oversee the athletics department while the investigation is underway.







Tennessee State University named longtime athletics administrator Jennifer Bell interim athletic director July 24, after placing Athletic Director Mikki Allen on administrative leave pending an internal investigation into the athletics department’s leadership, HBCU Sports reports.

The Mid-Southern University Promotes A Seasoned Professional

Bell will oversee the athletics department while the investigation is underway. The university said the review was initiated after concerns raised by six head coaches prompted an examination of the department’s leadership, communication, and operations.

A Tennessee State veteran with more than 30 years of experience, Bell currently serves as the executive senior associate athletic director for student-athlete services and as a senior woman administrator. During her tenure, she has led initiatives in compliance, academic support, and student-athlete services while holding several senior leadership positions within the athletics department.

Bell joined Tennessee State Athletics in 1991 as an assistant women’s basketball coach under former head coach and athletics director Teresa Phillips. After spending 11 years on the coaching staff, she transitioned to athletics administration, where she has remained in leadership roles for more than two decades.

Tennessee State said Bell’s decades of institutional experience and familiarity with the athletics program position her to lead the department during the transition while the review continues.

Allen, who has served as Tennessee State’s athletic director since 2020, was placed on administrative leave July 23. The university has not publicly disclosed the specific concerns that prompted the investigation beyond stating that the review stems from issues raised by six head coaches regarding the department’s leadership, communication, and day-to-day operations.

The university has not announced a timeline for completing the investigation or whether Allen will return to the role once the review concludes.

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