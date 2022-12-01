HBCU Athletes Create Pizza Empire to Help Underserved Communities

As featured on the New York Times, Good Morning America, USA Today and Forbes, the famed Black-owned gourmet pizza chain, Slim + Husky’s has now expanded to deliver nationally to take America by storm with their hip-hop-inspired pizzas.

The three best friends share the mission to empower communities while using pizza as their vehicle to engage, offering quality food, employment opportunities, and community events as the company expands across the nation. Slim & Husky’s was ranked #5 out of 101 in The Daily Meal’s 101 Best Pizzas in America.

The three Tennessee State University grads and football players (Clint Gray – CMO, Derrick Moore – Chief Development Officer and EJ Reed – CEO) started Slim + Husky’s to serve unique pies and provide jobs to their neighborhood in North Nashville. Now, they have expanded locations across the country and offer build-your-own pizzas, take-out options, catering services, and national delivery. This includes opening the first Black-owned restaurant on Broadway in Nashville.

Their motto, “Pizza. Art. Music” sums up their founding beliefs to create change and opportunities within underserved communities, while embracing the music culture. Crowds flock to their Tennessee, Atlanta and Sacramento locations (with additional locations opening throughout 2023) to indulge in artisan pizza while vibing to Hip Hop and R&B classics. The owners consider their biggest accomplishments opening the flagship Slim & Husky’s restaurant in their North Nashville neighborhood, the ability to provide a substantial number of jobs, and the ability to live out their dream while providing a real impact on their community

When they aren’t perfecting their product, Clint, Derrick, and EJ are hosting community events and participating in speaking engagements at local schools, nonprofits, small businesses, and organizations.

From hosting events to support local artists to honoring area teachers, they strive to recognize and promote positivity wherever they go.